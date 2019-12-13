Won’t you give these pets a new home for the holidays?

Apollos didn’t fight Rocky, but he does look great in red, white and blue. Meet Apollos, a pooch whose personality shines bright like the sun. He just loves everyone he meets. Apollos is also a champion walker, no pulling. He is a little selective about his other four-legged friends, so he would do best as the only pet in your home. But with his charming personality and expressive face, Apollos is all you need!

Beyonce wrote a great song about our next cat. Halo is an inquisitive fellow who likes to meet all the people who stop by his cage at the shelter. Halo has lived with other cats and would make a fine addition to any home. Can you make his holiday wishes come true? Maybe we can see your Halo!

Meet both Apollos and Halo at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton.