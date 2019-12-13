New owners of Jr,’s Last Laugh to combine comedy, magic and history into venture.

Do you believe in magic?

It might seem like there’s a little bit of that driving redevelopment and investment downtown Erie lately, and in the midst of it all appears Erie native, globetrotting magician Bobby Borgia – with plenty up his sleeve.

Borgia, 53, and his partner, Kristi Lewonas, 37, also of Erie, in November completed the purchase of the business of Jr.’s Last Laugh from “Jr.,” a.k.a David Litz.

Borgia fell in love with magic when he was 6 watching a magician on children’s show “Captain Kangaroo.” He said “the seed was planted for what he wanted to do” with Jr.’s when he was 16.

Since then, Borgia has become a magician in demand. He’s worked for Carnival Cruise Lines, with Magic Castle in Hollywood and for “America’s Got Talent.” He’s currently developing four tricks for Carnival.

So what is it, exactly, that he wants to do at Jr.’s? Well, don’t fear, comedy fans. First, he has comic acts lined up into May. Not every weekend, but weekly through March, and one act in April and one in May so far.

Sinbad is set for March, as well as others he’s met doing his act on Carnival cruise ships and fellow magicians who do comedy as well. Litz has shared his contacts in New York and Los Angeles, and Borgia said it’s been really easy to book shows for Jr.’s.

“This is one of the top five comedy clubs in America if you ask comedians,” Borgia said.

So what does he want to change about a formula that’s been so successful?

“Well, it needs to grow,” Borgia said. “And we’re adding on to it.”

Litz agrees. “I knew it was time,” he said. “They were the perfect buyers. When I sit down with them and hear their questions and their thoughts, they remind me of us when we first opened. I can see us in them.

“I'm excited for them.”

About what, though?

“I can’t say,” Litz, 57, said with a laugh. “They have a very good attorney.”

What Borgia will say right now is that, in May, Jr.’s will close for comprehensive renovations and will open, he hopes, in October with a new name engineered to amaze.

“We’re going to refurbish and rebrand,” he said. “People won’t recognize the place. I’m going to design this place like a magic trick.”

He plans to buy the building and turn the second floor, which is vacant, into, well, something to do with Erie history and something to do with magic and something to do with Erie’s most famous magician, Harry Kellar, who was friend and mentor to Harry Houdini.

“We’re standing on a gentleman’s shoulders here,” Borgia said.

He added that the details of his plans will be announced “after January.”

“They're the perfect couple,” Litz said. “Kristi is the anchor and the one with common sense. (Borgia) is the visionary. I will tell you, these two, when this venue is complete and are introducing their half of it, it will be the first one on the East Coast.

“It’s pretty cool for it to happen (in Erie),” Litz said. “More will develop on the East Coast. It’s already on the West Coast.”

Borgia said that, while he had the idea for what he wants to do when he was 16, he had to wait until 2016 to acquire the rights and documents to do “what I needed to do.”

He said he’s had offers to realize his vision in other places, but declined.

“It belongs in Erie,” he said. “I love Erie. I’ve been in 87 countries. I’m on 22 planes a month. But I live here. It needs to be here first.”

His magical career, after all, began at Saint Luke School talent show – while Litz was putting on his own show at Academy High School using a guillotine, a water escape and other magic stuff that Borgia had no access to.

“Then one day a pickup truck pulled into our driveway and brought everything to our house,” Borgia said. His father had paid Litz $125 for the lot.

“Dad was supportive and so was Mom,” of Borgia’s chosen career as a magician. “They were really into it. I’m very grateful.”

Borgia’s next trick will be to turn the building at 1402 State St. into – well, he’ll tell us in January. And he’s hoping Erie will finally get to see what’s been in his head since he was 16.

“This is kind of a big deal for me,” Borgia said. “And for Erie.”

Jennie Geisler can be reached at 870-1885 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNgeisler.