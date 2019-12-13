Connoquenessing Creek, dubbed the second most polluted waterway in America in 2000, bounced back over the last two decades and is nominated for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for the second year.

The creek — known as the Connie — once brimmed with car tires and garbage, but after years of work from the Allegheny Aquatic Alliance and other area organizations, the Connie is one of five waterways nominated for the River of the Year.

Those nominated include Buffalo Creek in Armstrong and Butler counties; Lackawanna River in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wayne counties; Ohio River in Allegheny and Beaver counties; and Brandywine Creek in southern Chester County.

The Connie came up about 700 votes short last year. In online voting for the 2018 competition, sponsored by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers, Loyalsock Creek in north central Pennsylvania was named the River of the Year, as it received 6,100 votes. The Connie received 5,381 votes.

During the most recent Connoquenessing Creek Cleanup conducted by AAA, 170 volunteers removed 101,619 pounds of garbage from the creek, including 1,371 tires. The organization has removed 520,692 pounds of garbage over the years including 5,836 tires from the 50-mile waterway that spans Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties.

To vote for the Connie to be recognized as Pennsylvania’s River of the Year, visit https://woobox.com/ziui5z/m4q3xl.