Beverly Annarumo, Ellwood City Medical Center CEO, has resigned.

ELLWOOD CITY — While residents and officials fear there will be no Ellwood City Medical Center after this year, its top local leader has resigned.

Beverly Annarumo, who has been medical center CEO since Florida-based Americore Health LLC bought the former Ellwood City Hospital in 2017, announced her departure Monday.

Her resignation was confirmed through the state Health Department. It is unclear who is now handling day-to-day operations at the Pershing Street hospital, which has had its emergency room and inpatient services closed by the health department since Nov. 27. No one was picking up calls Monday at the facility’s administrative offices.

Her departure comes the day several of the 92 workers laid off last week reported their efforts to obtain unemployment benefits were rejected.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, whose district includes the medical center, said he has been told the hospital did not correctly list wages in its paperwork. He said all affected workers are being urged to appeal the decision. Bernstine said the health department and Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry are aware of the situation.

Even before the ER and inpatient services were shut down, the hospital was reporting some financial issues. Workers did not receive a paycheck on Nov. 22 and had to wait until the following week for partial repayments.

Then the medical center officially laid off 92 of its 171 workers Thursday and again told workers Friday they would have to wait until this week for paychecks. No payments had been reported as of Monday afternoon. This is the second holiday season in a row where the hospital has had payroll problems.

In addition, Americore, whose CEO, Grant White, has been involved in several lawsuits including an ongoing federal case in which he and others are accused of defrauding a Tennessee businessman, did not make a scheduled payment for Ellwood City electric services on Friday.

Ellwood City Manager David Allen confirmed he did not receive a promised $50,000 payment to be used toward a debt that now is nearing $300,000. The borough has not received anything on the company’s payment plan since Oct. 1.

The borough also is owed near $100,000 in property taxes for the year, but that is not officially delinquent until Dec. 31.

Ed Leymarie, borough solicitor, confirmed Ellwood City has begun legal proceedings to shut off electric service at the hospital for nonpayment. He said the process takes 37 days.

Leymarie said the health department and state Public Utilities Commission has been informed on the looming potential shut off.

“We are still optomistic they will pay,” Allen said Monday.

Leymarie said he also has reached out to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to see if the borough has any remedy for what is occurring because they are violations of conditions placed on White when he acquired the hospital, including that it had a 24/7 emergency room.