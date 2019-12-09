Court roundup for the week of Dec. 2.

• Erie resident Devonte A. Henderson, 27, was sentenced to time served and a year of probation on Thursday after pleading to charges in a confrontation with city police officers in early June.

Henderson was sentenced to four to 12 months in prison, but was given credit for the 180 days he already spent in prison and was paroled, on his guilty plea to an aggravated assault charge. Henderson was also sentenced to one year of probation on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Erie police accused Henderson of fighting, kicking and spitting on officers while police were investigating a reported gun incident involving another person in the 100 block of West 11th Street on June 9.

• Michael A. McMillen, a former candidate for Lawrence Park Township commissioner, received one year of probation after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct Wednesday to end the criminal prosecution against him.

Lawrence Park police accused McMillen of entering the municipal building on May 24, 2018, shouting an obscenity at the township secretary and saying “I will take you out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police also said McMillen repeatedly confronted Iroquois School Distict directors with obscene language in public or at their homes and engaging in similar behavior with other school officials.

McMillen, 51, pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge after a jury in August failed to reach a verdict on a charge of terroristic threats. The jurors found McMillen not guilty of several charges, including simple assault, and guilty of misdemeanor and summary counts of harassment.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender accepted Wednesday’s guilty plea and gave McMillen probation.

McMillen is a former assistant wrestling coach for Iroquois High School who resigned in 2017 after a dispute with the district administration.

He lost his bid for Lawrence Park commissioner in the May municipal primary, placing last among four Republican candidates.

• Three men charged in an Erie police drug investigation that led to the search of a Vine Street residence on Oct. 31 are facing trial after two waived criminal charges filed against them to court at their preliminary hearings on Nov. 25 and the third was held for court on Monday.

Damiean M. Anderson, 33, waived a felony count of possession with intent to deliver to court under an agreement that led to the withdrawal of three other criminal charges. Reginald L. Williams, 33, waived to court a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility under an agreement that led to the withdrawal of five other criminal charges.

James A. Terrell, 26, was held for court on all charges, including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Anderson, Williams and Terrell were charged in an investigation that led to the search of a residence in the 700 block of Vine Street. Investigators said they seized quantities of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine and suspected hydrocodone pills.

• A State Correctional Institution at Albion inmate accused of starting a fire in his cell in early September was held for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

James A. Miller Jr., 26, was held for court on charges including felony counts of arson and aggravated assault in an incident at the prison on Sept. 8. The Pennsylvania State Police charge that Miller started a fire in his cell and fought with corrections officers who responded to the incident.

• Edinboro resident Michael J. McKenrick pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking at his preliminary hearing on Thursday in an Erie police investigation into a reported robbery on Oct. 22.

Three other charges, including two felony counts of robbery, were withdrawn against McKenrick, 19, after he entered his plea.

Erie police had accused McKenrick of robbing two people of their property during an encounter on the city’s west side.