Plus, Northern saw-whet owls were at Presque Isle State Park.

A record-breaking 6,500 long-tailed ducks passed by the mouth of Walnut Creek during the waterbird count on Thanksgiving morning, smashing the local single-day record of 3,295 set in 2006. Some flocks contained as many as 800 birds. Another less spectacular movement of long-tailed ducks occurred Dec. 5 at Presque Isle State Park when 700 passed Sunset Point during the waterbird count. Long-tailed ducks nest in Alaska and across northern Canada and most winter along the North Atlantic and North Pacific oceans. Three Northern saw-whet owls were in the pines Dec. 3 on Presque Isle State Park.

Jerry McWilliams