Members of the Times Old Newsies include more than 140 people from the Erie area.

President: Scott Barnes

Vice president: George Macey

Secretary: Jeff Wieser

Assistant secretary: Ken Regenor

Treasurer: Judy Gerlach

Assistant treasurer/dues chairman: Bernie Smith

Sales day chairman Lew Nordin

Sergeant-at-arms: Ed Brennan

Immediate past president: Jerry Trost

Times appointed board member: Dave Stolar

Times appointed board member: Duane Hudak

Times appointed board member: Tom Hoffman

Board member: Mike Abt

Board member: Bob Boeh

Board member: Jim Englert

Board member: Mike Ferrington