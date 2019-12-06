There are many ways to help the Times Old Newsies raise funds today and any day if you can’t make a cash donation to one of the many volunteers throughout Erie County.

How to help

Donate online

The Times Old Newsies will be collecting donations at various outside locations today, but you can also donate by visiting the group’s GoFundMe page, Erie Times News Old Newsies.

Send a check

Send a check to Times Old Newsies, P.O. Box 6216, Erie, PA 16512. Checks should be payable to Times Old Newsies.

Care to join?

The Times Old Newsies organization is always seeking new members. To join, or for information, call Scott Barnes, president, at 814-881-8889.