HARRISBURG — An Antrim Township man who went to jail for allegedly murdering his friend and colleague more than 30 years ago will remain in jail for another year.

The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole has denied Ronald Harshman's request for parole.

Harshman, now 70, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2001 for the 1985 death of Melvin Snyder.

Harshman and Snyder worked together at what was then Grove Manufacturing in Shady Grove.

The case was filled with drama for more than 20 years.

Snyder's body has never been found.

A sordid affair

According to court records, Harshman learned of an affair between his wife, Teresa, and Snyder in May of 1984.

Teresa Harshman told her husband she was leaving for Montana with Snyder and Harshman confronted Snyder.

According to reports, their vehicles collided head-on and Harshman fired shots. He was charged with reckless endangerment, but the charges were dropped at Snyder's request, and Snyder and Teresa Harshman left Pennsylvania.

The couple returned to Pennsylvania a few weeks later. Teresa filed for divorce in 1985 and three days later according to court records, Harshman bought a .25-caliber handgun.

Snyder was last seen in Greencastle on May 25, 1985. His truck was found two days later in a Reisterstown, Maryland, supermarket parking lot. His wallet, checkbook, keys and a loaded rifle were inside the truck, which reportedly had been wiped clean of any prints.

According to police, Snyder's wife, Joan, reported him missing only after investigators told her about finding his vehicle.

Police said Joan Snyder reportedly found a .25-caliber shell casing in the Snyder barn on Grant Shook Road in Antrim Township and that her husband did not own a .25 caliber weapon.

Melvin Snyder's body never turned up, however, nor did a murder weapon.

Joan divorced him in 1990. She had him legally declared dead in 1993 and she remarried, according to court records.

Arrests and appeals

Without a body or weapon, the case went cold.

Investigators searched the former Harshman property on Clear View Road in 1999 for shell casings and found a single casing, which a ballistics expert matched to the shell casing from Snyder’s barn.

Harshman was charged in March 2000 with murder of the first degree and conspiracy to murder in the disappearance.

Joan Snyder was charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal homicide after admitting to police she told Harshman her husband would be alone in his barn on May 25, but the charges were dropped after she testified against Harshman.

A jury found Harshman guilty of first-degree murder in 2001 and he was sentenced to life in prison after two witnesses testified that Harshman confessed to murder when they were in jail together.

Harshman appealed the conviction on several grounds including ineffective counsel from defense attorney David Keller.

After numerous attempts to overturn his conviction, eight years later, in 2009, the two witnesses recanted their stories.

A request for a new trial was denied in Franklin County Court in 2010 after Judge Douglas Herman found the appeal was without merit.

A higher court

Harshman and his attorneys filed a federal appeal, which included a former Franklin County sheriff's deputy's signed affidavit stating late Franklin County District Attorney John F. Nelson had offered incentives to jailhouse witnesses in exchange for their testimony and it was never disclosed to the jury.

Last year, a U.S. Magistrate recommended Harshman be retried or be set free.

Chief Judge Christopher C. Conner of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, wrote in his order that Harshman was deprived of an opportunity to challenge the motives and veracity of jailhouse witnesses, whose testimony was critical to his conviction.

Harshman's life sentence was vacated when the new trial was ordered.

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judges had previously recused themselves from hearing the case had it been retried, with one of the judges, Angela Krom, having been on the prosecution team for Harshman’s 2001 trial.

The case was moved to Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and was expected to go to trial in 2020.

But in August, 34 years after Snyder's disappearance, Harshman entered a no-contest plea to third-degree murder, a lesser charge.

According to the plea agreement, Harshman faced a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Cumberland County President Judge Edward E. Guido sentenced Harshman to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional institution.

The sentence, however, gave Harshman credit for the nearly 20 years he served, making him eligible for parole.

A closer review

Pennsylvania is a state that has minimum and maximum sentence dates.

When a currently incarcerated individual meets that minimum date, the state Board of Probation and Parole puts them in line for a parole interview, according to Laura Treaster, PBPP communications director.

The board uses a Parole Decisional Instrument to analyze individual cases and guide consistency in decision making for each inmate, Treaster said.

"There's all kinds of documents we secure that give our decision-makers background into the case," Treaster added. "We look at a number of different things. Getting approval for parole is not a right. Not everybody is guaranteed to be paroled the first time they are interviewed."

On Nov. 22, the PBPP agreed to deny Harshman parole, deeming him a "risk to the community."

The board, in its decision, also cited Harshman's "minimization/denial of the nature and circumstances of the offense(s) committed; lack of remorse for the offense(s) committed" and the "negative recommendation made by the prosecuting attorney."

Harshman is required to serve the maximum sentence — until Feb. 19, 2021. He is currently serving at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview. He may file an application for parole no sooner than one year from the date of the PBPP's ruling.

