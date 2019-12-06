The Times Old Newsies partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to purchase food for distribution to those in need in time for the Christmas holidays.

Easing hunger at the holidays is a meat-and-potatoes matter for the Times Old Newsies and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Every year, the Newsies partner with Second Harvest, which uses its buying power to purchase food for distribution to those in need in time for the Christmas holidays.

Old Newsies pack the boxes and Second Harvest, in turn, sends the boxes to 25 of its member agencies for distribution to their clients who have signed up and been screened. This year, the money raised by the Newsies will provide 2,500 boxes of food, up from 2,400 boxes in 2018.

As always, each box will contain a ham and side dishes for a special meal. This year, for the first time since the Newsies and Second Harvest joined forces in 2006, each box will also include a 5-pound bag of fresh potatoes, part of the food bank’s strategy to get more fresh produce to those in need.

Many people take it for granted that they will have a special entrée, such as a hometown Smith’s ham, adorning their holiday dinner tables. And access to fresh produce, including potatoes, is as easy as a trip to a full-service supermarket.

But that’s not the case when you struggle to put basic food on the table.

The Times Old Newsies food boxes include ham, potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and brownie mix, hot dogs, apricots, salad dressing, orange juice, chicken noodle soup, pancake mix, pancake syrup, macaroni and cheese, strawberry jelly, peanut butter and beef ravioli.

These additional items are included for several reasons, according to Karen Seggi, the food bank’s executive director.

First, there is the understanding that the holidays are special. Households might have family members visiting and it’s a big help to have enough food to last throughout the week.

There is also the reality check that poor children are on holiday break from school, so they aren’t getting fed at school breakfasts or lunches.

In the 11-county area served by Second Harvest, 91,000 people, including more than 28,000 children under age 18, are considered to be food insecure, said Seggi. This means that “they’re not sure where their next meal is coming from. They don’t have access to sufficient quantities of affordable food.”

Second Harvest works with 25 agencies for the Times Old Newsies Christmas basket program, but distributes food year-round to 399 agencies. Second Harvest is also providing more direct services to those who suffer from hunger, in part because the food bank is committed to getting fresh produce and perishable items, including eggs and milk, into the hands of the poor.

The food bank’s distribution of fresh produce is up 18 percent in this fiscal year compared to the previous one, Seggi said.

Ann Friend has run the food pantry at New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 7195 West Ridge Road in Fairview Township, for 35 years. Receiving the Old Newsies’ Christmas food baskets for the food pantry clients at New Beginnings is a “blessing,” she said.

Minus the food boxes, “We know people who were just going to have hamburgers (for Christmas),” said Friend, whose husband, the Rev. Paul Friend, is the pastor of New Beginnings. If a food pantry client doesn’t eat ham, the church makes sure that they get a turkey or roast beef for their holiday meal. “It’s just a nice Christmas tradition,” she said.

In addition to the Christmas food box from the Newsies, everyone who uses the food pantry, “from seniors to newborns,” also receives a Christmas gift – 250 recipients in all, said Friend. The pantry provides candy and sweets for stocking-stuffers, while Fairview United Methodist Church contributes new hats and gloves.

New Beginnings acknowledges the generous people who make their Christmas gifts possible by making cookie platters for its donors, including Fairview businesses, she said.

Food pantries might only be open every other week or once a month, while Second Harvest, thanks to a co-op program in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, receives 20,000 to 30,000 pounds of fresh items every week. These fresh items must be distributed quickly because they are perishable, so Second Harvest has food distributions at some Erie public schools, at the Erie County Health Department, at a public housing site in Erie and in Corry.

Second Harvest also supplies food pantries at various Erie city schools, and at Iroquois Junior/Senior High School, Rice Avenue Middle School in Girard and at Corry Area High School.

Second Harvest has received a grant to add a nutrition educator who will teach people to read food labels. The educator will use the same nutrition program that is in place at Pittsburgh and Philadelphia food banks, Seggi said.

“We’re doing a better job of reaching people, but there are still a lot in need,” she said as she listed the everyday tasks that Second Harvest performs.

“But we’re certainly thankful during the Christmas season, when people are thinking about their own blessings and are the most generous. It all centers around a meal. Our partnership with the Times Old Newsies makes me proud,” she said.

Liz Allen, who substituted as a newspaper carrier for her younger brother and two sons, has been an Old Newsie since 1996.