The plaintiff claimed he suffered injuries when the glass bottle exploded in June 2018.

A lawsuit over an exploding beer bottle is no longer brewing in U.S. District Court in Erie.

The suit settled in November, but details of the settlement that ended the case are not included in federal court documents.

The plaintiff, John Fralic, of South Carolina, claimed in the lawsuit that he suffered serious injuries when a bottle of Erie Brewing Co.’s Soleil Shandy exploded as he was loading it into a cooler at his sister’s Erie residence in June 2018.

The complaint, filed in October 2018, originally named Erie Brewing Co. and South Erie Beer, where Fralic claimed he bought the beer on June 15, 2018, as defendants. Later versions of the complaint included a beverage distributor and a packaging company, and the defendants filed a number of crossclaims against each other during the course of the litigation.

All of those claims were resolved at a mediation session in October, court records show. The parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, on Nov. 21.

Fralic in the complaint alleged that the glass beer bottle exploded because it was defective, and caused injuries including blunt-force trauma to the left eye that caused “ongoing and potentially permanent visual impairment,” a concussion, whiplash and “a severe shock to his entire nervous system.”

The complaint also claims that a representative of Erie Brewing told Fralic on June 27, 2018, that the company was aware of “bad Soleil Shandy in the market.”

The suit claimed that Erie Brewing Co., which has two locations in Erie County, and South Erie Beer, at 1530 W. 26th St., negligently placed a defective product on the market and were responsible for Fralic’s injuries and medical treatment.

Fralic requested damages in excess of $75,000 at each count in the three-count complaint. His lawsuit was filed in federal court because Fralic lives in a different state, according to the filing.

His lawyer, Anthony Giannetti, of Pittsburgh, declined to comment on the settlement.

“It was a confidential settlement,” Giannetti said.

The Erie lawyer representing Erie Brewing Co., Mark Mioduszewski, also declined to comment, citing the confidentiality provision of the settlement.

Jason Peck, the Pittsburgh lawyer representing South Erie Beer, did not respond to a call requesting comment.

