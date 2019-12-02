Shaefer Santos, 17, created “Hey Friends,” a clothing line that shares positive phrases and sayings.

Shaefer Santos is not like other Erie County teenagers.

Sure, she attends Harbor Creek Senior High School as a junior and enjoys hanging out with her friends on the weekends like others her age, but she's got an undeniable passion for something different than her peers do.

At age 16, Santos created and launched her own clothing line called “Hey Friends“ that is aimed at fostering positivity and kindness.

The line, which debuted in July, features items of clothing with arty fonts and prints that display slogans like “Do All Things with Love” and “You are enough.” It's sold online and is also featured in Lollie Boutique, which owner Sara Kim opened in April in the Shops at Colony Plaza, 2662 W. Eighth St.

“It's been amazing. Everyone has been so supportive and loving,” Santos said. “Especially Sara. She's taken me under her wing.”

Santos is fulfilling a dream she's had since she was very young. She's 17 now, but is determined to make fashion and creating clothing her life's work.

“I've always been a really creative person,” she said. “This was my life goal. It got to a point where the only thing holding me back from not doing this was myself.”

She recently released her second line of clothing, for winter, that features holiday sayings.

“Normally the sayings and phrases are things I like and I say to myself and use every day, so I thought other people would like them too,” she said.

The name “Hey Friends” was a natural fit for the line, she said.

“It's just something I say all the time and it's welcoming and inviting,” she said.

Santos met Kim in July when she visited the Colony Plaza to shop at Bello's Market.

“I saw the sign for this new boutique and popped in and fell in love with it,” she said. “Sara was working that day and we struck up a conversation. A week later, I was in here with my stuff, and the week after that, I sold out.”

Kim said it was an easy decision to take a chance on Santos.

“I could tell meeting her that she was talented and hardworking, and she's proven me correct,” she said. “It's inspiring to see what she puts out and produces. This girl has a business at 17 and she embodies everything that's positive about this world.”

Santos works in Adobe InDesign to make her ideas come to life and then orders blank garments through catalogs to gauge what the product looks like and feels like.

“I don't make anything that I wouldn't buy,” she said. “So quality is really important to me, too. I follow trends and pick what I like and what looks good to my eye.”

Santos said she plans to attend Mercyhurst University to enroll in its fashion merchandising program and plans to work more with Kim in the future.

“I've learned so much from her and she's such a good business owner and loves to feature and choose local people,” Santos said. “She's been the best support.”

Lollie features local artists and designers like Santos because they inspire the community, Kim said.

“There are so many places to shop literally all over the world now with things like online shopping and big-name retailers,” Kim said. ”We're approachable. We're not in your face. We want people to visit Lollie and think 'Erie.'“

Sarah Grabski can be reached at 870-1776 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNgrabski.