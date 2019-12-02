Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Ellport
212 Portersville Road, Ellport Dinner Inc. to E-Z Pet Care LLC, $75,000.
Ellwood City
613 Fifth St., Eugene Leroy Stiefel to Rose Nevling, $43,000.
713 Sixth St., Jeremy Blinn to Christopher Malis, $58,500.
628 Hazel Ave., Paul Barrett to Vania Eckman, $85,000.
712 Skyline Drive, Benton Charles Clark to Joseph and Linda Battalglia, $135,000.
Little Beaver Twp.
537 Wampum Mt. Air Road, William Oehmler to Jeffrey and Bonnie Magargee, $385,000.
New Beaver
Glenkirk Moravia Road, Mervin Detweiler to Carson and Elizabeth Drake, $450,000.
548 Patterson Road, Robert Caughey Jr. to Daniel and Kaylie Lippman, $115,000.
Perry Twp.
227 Rutter St., Estate of Bernadette Brandon to Donald and Toni Rutter, $148,000.
435 Twintier Lane, Estate of Raymond Jack to Wayne Chechak, $235,000.
Shenango Twp.
106 Baldwin Road, Estate of Dorothy Worek to Patrick McNicholas and Elise Moyer, $108,000.
3710 Hollow Road, Joseph Holdaway to Brent and Erin Patterson, $183,000.
2039 Moravia St., Amy Rice to R&K Apartments Inc., $53,000.
1439 Old Butler Road, Estate of Kathleen Rumbaugh to John Alan Baker Jr. and Alexandra Baker, $118,000.
Slippery Rock Twp.
4224 Frew Mill Road, Estate of Doris Daufen to Jacob Breitenstein, $85,000.
Wayne Twp.
Aetna Drive, F & S Properties LLC to Robert and Karen Grumski, $82,500.
469 Wurtemburg Road, Anthony Scala to David and Freda Snyder, $225,000.