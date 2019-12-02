Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

700 21st St., Nelma Meehan to Rudy and Diane Prigorac, $195,000.

1017 Clinton St., Joyce Santia et al. to Quentin Newsome, $45,000.

945 Main St., Bennie Hernton to Kevin Howell, $45,000.

951 Main St., Estate of Anna George to John Swaray, $12,500.

Ambridge

937 Beaver Road, Zevel LLC to Roger and Jacque Brown, $2,113 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,770).

635 Duss Ave., Emily Tittiger to Collette Stahl, $32,000.

312 Elm Road, Joseph Hlista to John Elchin, $16,000.

1117 Lenz Ave., Anna Mae Carrodus to Bluewater Investment Holdings LLC, $1,395.

205 Locust St., Sandra Good to US Bank NA, $1,552.

243 Maplewood Ave., Robin Hays to Sampson Stahl, $80,300.

529 Merchant St., Goldie Anderson to Yonghong Nie and Fuli Liu, $25,000.

630 Olive Lane, Joseph Hlista to Pam Zipfel, $5,000.

Beaver

341 Wayne St., Gavan Pamer to Brett Edger, $138,000.

Beaver Falls

615 Fifth St., Kraig Woodhead to GB14 Property Fund LLC, $80,000.

Big Beaver

1862 Shenango Road, Russell Dean Herko to Carriesue McAnallen, $20,000.

Bridgewater

1200 Mulberry St., Thomas Foy to David Manuel Alvarez, $164,900.

Brighton Twp.

160 Chapel Road, George Knox III to Cambridge Pointe LLC, $600,000.

39 Cirlce Drive, Steven Hill to Charles Craft III, $237,900.

102 Eric Drive, Linda Neely to Timothy Allen Priest, $324,000.

Center Twp.

126 Buttonwood Drive, R. A Prosper to Zachary Spearing, $255,000.

2027 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Tie Wu and Zhongyuan Che, $189,825.

201 Chateau Drive, Chateau Properties L.P. to Ralph and Aimee Distanislao, $275,000.

Heathcliff Drive, CBG Center Associates Inc. to Kristin Westlund, $25,000.

102 Highland Ave., Anthony Ventresca to US Bank National Assn. Co-tr, $4,062.

106 Patterson Drive, Estate of George Budinko to O & S Properties LLC, $65,000.

Chippewa Twp.

188 Blackhawk Road, Estate of Phyllis Haney to Jerry and Wendy Drolz, $25,000.

133 Meadow Drive, Brian Wagner to Alan and Rosemary Stratton, $340,000.

Daugherty Twp.

2042 Mercer Road, Jeremy Beemiller to Jordan Bittner and Chassidy Mesko, $153,000.

East Rochester

857 Fifth St., William Michael Petti to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $2,198.

Economy

201 Compton Court Drive, Deborah Beatrice to Zachary Vecenie, $258,000.

1846 Hillsdale Ave., Randy Burgess to Joseph and Joanie Ondrako, $12,000.

229 Woodcroft Road, S P Lewis to Joe Perkins, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,245).

Freedom

1500 Fifth Ave., Michael Kurtz to Stephen Anthony Fragomeni Jr., $87,000.

Greene Twp.

615 Shaffer Road, Keith Shoenberger to Daniel James Klos, $45,000.

Harmony Twp.

1151 Highland Ave., Richard Keslar to Jasmine Maria Jones, $127,500.

2809 Pioneer Drive, Jacqueline Nimmons to Katelynn Bogart, $84,000.

Hopewell Twp.

3018 Clairmont Court, Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Joshua and Brooke Smitsky, $270,000.

4401 S. Beverly Drive, Bernardine Stamm to Federal National Loan Mortgage Associati, $1,042.

Independence Twp.

357-B Gringo Independence Road, Estate of John Hamerski to Laura Ainsley and Emily Wichmann, $200,000.

Koppel

4535 Fourth Ave., Brian Lake to US Bank NA, $1,059.

Midland

102 Midland Ave., Salwa Shovlin to Paradise Home Management LLC, $6,000.

Monaca

831 Nimick Ave., Leonardo Crapis to Federal National Mortgage Assn., $1,952.

415 Pennsylvania Ave., Lori Mercadante to Pursued To Restore LLC, $95,000.

New Brighton

1603 Third Ave., Samantha Rutledge to Thomas Rasmussen, $84,900.

New Sewickley Twp.

114 Carriage Drive, John Broskin to Denise Shumsky, $244,000.

Orchard Ave., Daniel Padezanin Jr. to Matthew and Jennifer Zajac, $40,000.

515 Park Quarry Road, Thomas Dziabiak to Kevin and Cheri Percic, $200,000.

North Sewickley Twp.

919 Aiken Ave., Iven Bryant to Joseph and Kandy Shuttleworth, $36,000.

2725 River Road, Daniel Lippman to Zachary Frye, $155,000.

123 Sanger Drive, Emily Boser to Travis Edwin and Alexandra Faith Moore, $172,000.

Terrace Drive, Estate of Darrell Stadnik to Robert and Kara McClain, $3,000.

Ohioville

105 Highland Drive, Garnett Shearer to Martyn and Kelly Baker, $153,500.

209 Lisbon Road, ADCAM Properties LLC to Bradley Paul Andrew and Caitlin Riley McCool, $129,000.

Tuscarawas Road, Kenneth Halfhill to Ronald and Yvonne Sainovich, $17,000.

6057 Tuscarawas Road, David Reynolds to Huntington National Bank, $9,251.

Patterson Twp.

1807 14th St., A-CRO Properties LLC to Christine Anderson and Kristin Martin, $126,000.

440 18th Ave., Laura Gibson to Joseph Savoldi and Maria Elizabeth Kwolek, $133,000.

1708 Darlington Road, Antonio Tarver to PA Housing Finanace Agency Tr, $2,634.

1915 Figley St., Theodore Mustric to Mark and Patty Miligan, $65,000.

Pulaski Twp.

3421 47th St., Terry Pickrell to Nancy Trautvetter, $65,000.

Rochester

463 Bedford Ave., Michael Signorelli to T L Ricci trustee, $18,000.

547 E. Madison St., Ronald Bogolea to Gabriel Mathias Jobe, $19,000.

Rochester Twp.

102 Highland Road, Charlotte Zgoda to Hayden Fink, $150,000.

West Mayfield

3628 Knape St., Steven Robert Rogers to Planet Home Lending, $1,657.