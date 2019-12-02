The National Weather Service was calling for snow throughout the day in Bucks County, but the accumulation never materialized.





A storm that could have brought 8 inches of snow to Bucks County brought far less, but still wreak enough havoc to prompting schools, municipal and county offices to close Monday.

The National Weather Service initially forecasted 5 to 8 inches of snow for the area, but that the wintry white stuff never materialized Monday.

"For Bucks County, we’re still forecasting most of the county 4 to 5, 4 to 6 inch range," Meteorologist Jonathan O’Brien said Monday morning.

The more significant forecast of Sunday night gave thousands of students and government workers an early Sunday, but very little actual snow.

The same lackluster storm here dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of the East Coast late Sunday and Monday and could bring 10 to 20 inches total by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine, forecasters said. Heavy snow was also expected in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.

While winter is still weeks away, O’Brien said it’s not too early for snow to start falling around this time of year. He noted that there was a sizable snow event in mid-November last year.

He also said it’s hard to tell what the rest of the season might look like in Bucks County. Monday’s storm has no bearing on what the season may entail, he said.

"It is tough to tell, there’s not any particularly strong indications that this winter will go one way or the other," he said.

Precipitation, in the form of snow showers, was expected to stop Monday night, according to O’Brien, who said temperatures would drop below freezing overnight. The weather service said additional snow accumulations would be about an inch Monday night.

"There could be some icy spots on the roads (Tuesday) morning," he said.

While many hunkered down to wait for the snow Monday, others enjoyed the early winter scene.

At the Home Depot in Falls, the Christmas decorations looked especially nice with a coating of snow and sparkling ice crystals.

Store employee Melissa Dziak, of Morrisville, said she didn't mind working in the wet, cold weather because of the fresh scent of the plants she was setting up outdoors, in front of the store. The brightly colored poinsettias and holiday wreaths seemed to cheer the stormy day.

"I like the scent of the pine and they're red and green," she said. Her fellow worker, Brian Carslake, of Falls, said he too didn't mind the weather. "I love it," he said. "It makes everything so pretty with the Christmas decorations and the snow."

As he spoke, two shoppers walked past in shorts. They didn't seem to mind the weather either. "I run, so I overheat," one man said while another said that he wears shorts all year long.

But the store was busy with customers who weren't taking chances that Monday morning's slush and snow would freeze overnight.

"A lot of people have been buying the salt spreaders and shovels," said Kimmie Jackson, the service desk lead.

On Monday, state Department of Transportation trucks placed salt on the roads ahead of the snowfall, according to spokeswoman Robyn Briggs.

"All the counties have been out working since 2 or 3 a.m. on Sunday morning," she said.

Briggs said Monday morning that 38 state trucks and 25 contractors have been out on the roads in Bucks County.

"They’ve been very busy," she said.

PennDOT crews will be tracking the storm and will remain out until it is clear, Briggs said.

Snowfall is not expected this week beyond Monday, according to O’Brien.

"In general it’s going to be dry and pretty quiet week," he said.