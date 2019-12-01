Join the fun, music and artists, at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on Dec. 7 from 6-10 p.m.

The Presque Isle Partnership and The Presque Isle Gallery & Gifts in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center invite you to join them for an evening of art, shopping, and fun. Profits from the Gallery and Gifts benefit projects on Presque Isle State Park.

The open house will be held Dec. 7, from 6 p.m.to 10 p.m., at TREC, 301 Peninsula Drive.

The evening will feature the following artists: Mary Hamilton, Mary Miller, Toni Kelley, Even Everhart, Randi Bert, Cheryl Johnson, Donalee Stuck, Barb Yerace and Alex Cohen.

I will be there with Randy Austin, my new bestselling children’s picture book’s illustrator, signing copies of the book, "Tucker and Ripley’s Adventures on Presque Isle."

In addition, other artists will be on hand demonstrating and sharing their unique wares and more.

Entertainment for the evening: Lindsay Vendetti, Charlie Meyer, and Eric Brewer. The evening will also include food and local libations

Artists Mary Hamilton and Mary Miller will paint a pair of original works to be raffled off that evening and donating those proceeds to the Presque Isle Partnership. The drawing for the original painting will be held Dec. 21.

Join us for an evening of art, shopping, and fun benefiting projects on our Presque Isle State Park!!

See you at TREC!