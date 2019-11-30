ROUZERVILLE — Santa Claus will take a break from his busy holiday schedule at the North Pole this year to visit one of his favorite places to have fun: Red Run Park in Washington Township.

He will stop by on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Red Run Santa Express.

During the family holiday event sponsored this year by the Washington Township Police Department, kids of all ages will have the opportunity to ride the Red Run Express train, greet Santa and meet Washington Township Police officers.

“We have been given the wonderful opportunity this year to host the Red Run Santa Express and be a part of a great community tradition and hope to continue for years to come," said Barry Keller, chief of police. "Anytime we can be involved in a community event, we look forward to meeting many new people and seeing many familiar faces. This is all for the kids and our officers hope to make a lasting impression on the kids in the community."

In addition to the train ride, children can have their pictures taken with Santa, write letters for Santa to take back to the North Pole and sit in a Washington Township Police cruiser.

Refreshments will be available while they last.

"The community businesses and organizations have been so generous with their donations for this event," Keller said.

Washington Township Police Department and the Washington Township Police Association will host the 2019 Red Run Santa Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at Red Run Park, 12143 Buchanan Trail East, Rouzerville.

The event is free and open to the public. "We can’t wait to see everybody at the train station,” Keller said.

