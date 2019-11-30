Lawyers are still hashing out what should happen since a non-citizen inadvertently ended up on a jury.

In September, a letter arrived at the Erie County Courthouse that upended the verdict in a drug case and spurred still-unsettled questions about who can qualify for jury duty.

Its author was a woman who served as a juror in the case. She is not an American citizen, and wrote in her letter that she said so several times before ultimately being picked for the panel during the August trial term.

“I am certain I stated I am not a citizen,” the woman wrote in her letter, which is included in court records. “However, I was put all the way through and eventually selected. I must admit it was a shocker to me and quite exciting to even think I could be picked.”

The Erie Times-News is not naming the woman because it typically does not identify jurors and because she is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Her letter, sent on Sept. 6, triggered a notification to the defense lawyer in the case, who argued his client should receive a new trial because, he said, non-citizens cannot serve as jurors under Pennsylvania law.

Senior Erie County Judge William R. Cunningham granted that request in a brief order issued on Nov. 12, but the District Attorney's Office has since asked him to reconsider the decision.

Though all parties agree the woman does not appear to have done anything wrong, the unusual situation has sparked an ongoing disagreement between the defense and prosecution over whether she was eligible to serve on the jury.

“The objection to (the juror) appears to be founded in a gray area of the law, and defense counsel is properly raising the issue before this court,” Assistant District Attorney Doug Sullivan wrote in a court filing. “However, reading the relevant statutes provides that (she) is an appropriate juror capable of serving.”

Pennsylvania law, Sullivan wrote, requires that jurors be a “citizen of this Commonwealth” who meets the required minimum voting age of 18 and resides in the county where they have been called for jury duty.

The woman “meets both requirements and is thus aptly qualified to sit as a juror in the Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania,” Sullivan wrote in another filing.

James Miller, the lawyer for the defendant in the drug case, came to a different conclusion. He argued in a motion filed Oct. 7 that because a non-citizen heard the case, his client was automatically entitled to a new trial.

“A non-citizen, by definition, cannot be the 'citizen of this Commonwealth'” required under state law, Miller wrote in a more recent filing.

What's still unclear

Details of the woman's immigration status and her home country were not included in her letter, and she declined to comment for this story. She emphasized in her letter that she is in the United States legally and would not have stated she was a citizen during the jury selection process.

“I am very aware I am not and have maintained a legal immigration status my entire time in the states and have no intention of jeopardizing my status,” she wrote.

She wrote the letter after telling a friend about the experience and learning that her eligibility for jury service was less than clear. As she continued researching the issue, she became nervous, she wrote.

“Before today, this all felt like a lucky happenstance that I could not believe happened to me,” the woman wrote. “However, after reading all the information just today ... I immediately called the jury coordinator's office to explain the situation as I do not want this to harm my status in the future.”

It remains unclear how the woman was selected for jury duty. The jury coordinator's office screens for non-citizens and typically requests supporting documentation when a potential juror claims they are not a U.S. citizen, Erie County Court Administrator Bob Catalde said.

In her letter, the juror wrote that she indicated she was not a citizen on her jury summons form, but received a response that said her jury service had been rescheduled to August.

Members of the public can be penalized if they do not appear for jury duty when called.

“I assumed that if I shared that I was not a citizen but put through the system regardless, then it must have been a misconception” that non-citizens cannot serve on juries, the woman wrote.

Catalde said records show that the woman did not receive a follow-up request for supporting documentation from the jury coordinator's office after sending back her jury summons form. She did not appear when she was first called for jury service, he said, and was sent another summons for the August term.

It is impossible to check how the woman filled out her jury summons because the forms are destroyed after being used, he said.

The woman said she also indicated she was not a citizen on another form she received when she came to the courthouse for jury duty.

Catalde said that appears to be a reference to a juror questionnaire that is provided to the lawyers handling a case.

“If she did that and if the attorneys missed it or saw it and decided to select her, that's unknown,” Catalde said.

“We have reviewed the entire process (of qualifying jurors) and it's certainly possible that things with this particular juror fell through the cracks, although that's unlikely,” he said. “We appreciate her concern and appreciate that she had the wherewithal to bring it to our attention after the trial.”

What comes next

The jury in August found the defendant in the case, Cordele M. Miles III, guilty of all charges, including conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Erie police charged Miles and a co-defendant with possessing more than 600 grams of cocaine with a street value of about $60,000, and more than 2 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $10,000, at a residence in the 400 block of East Sixth Street on July 3, 2018.

Miles is being held in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

He now faces the prospect of a new trial. Cunningham, the judge who presided over the trial, agreed that Miles should receive a new trial because of the presence of an unqualified juror.

But the prosecution has asked Cunningham to revisit the decision.

In a motion filed Nov. 21, Sullivan, the prosecutor handling the case, asked Cunningham to schedule a hearing to gather more information about “this unique set of circumstances.”

Sullivan referred questions to Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri, who declined to comment.

Miller, Miles' lawyer, responded that a hearing was not necessary.

“How the unqualified juror ended up on the panel is not the issue before the court in this case,” he wrote in a response filed Wednesday. “The issue before the court in this case is simple: was the non-citizen juror qualified to serve?”

If she was not qualified, he wrote, Miles must receive a new trial.

Miller also wrote that the juror questionnaire form provided to the lawyers does not include a question about prospective jurors' citizenship, and that he and his client did not know the woman was not a citizen when she was chosen for the jury.

“I don't know how it happened and I'm not being critical,” Miller said in an interview. “I'm glad that the person came forward, and I'm glad that the court administrator, when the person came forward, brought this to my attention.”

Catalde and Miller both said they have never seen a similar situation involving a non-citizen juror during their legal careers.

“I think that this is a limited, isolated incident where there was some miscommunication through nobody's fault and now the justice system is dealing with it appropriately,” Catalde said, “but I don't see this as an issue that we have to be concerned about in the future. I commend this individual for bringing this to our attention.”

