Two purple sandpipers were at Gull Point on Sunday and another was there Monday.

Red-throated loons are fairly common on Lake Erie, but one spotted in partial breeding plumage on Wednesday off Sunset Point at Presque Isle State Park was unusual for this time of year. Two purple sandpipers were at Gull Point on Sunday and another was there Monday. This rare shorebird breeds above the Arctic Circle on rocky or mossy tundra and winters along the Atlantic coast. The lakeshore of Erie County is the only place in the state where this shorebird can be expected. The first snowy owl of the season was seen on top of a building in Summit Township.

Jerry McWilliams