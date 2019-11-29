The district is inviting residents to a special ceremony and walk-through of the recently renovated Pennwood Middle School at 1523 Makefield Road in Lower Makefield from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Dec. 11.

The Pennsbury School District is ready to show off a refurbished “community landmark.”

The district is inviting residents to a special ceremony and walk-through of the recently renovated Pennwood Middle School at 1523 Makefield Road in Lower Makefield from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The tour will be hosted by Pennwood Principal Derek Majikas and Assistant Principal Ryan Kennedy.

The tour will highlight the school receiving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council following the $44 million renovation-addition that was completed in August 2018.

District officials said Pennwood is considered by some as a landmark due to its ties to the community after being built in 1951 to serve as Pennsbury’s first high school. It now serves as one of three middle schools for grades six through eight at one campus off Makefield and Big Oak roads.

The project that began in May 2016 consisted of a full renovation of the existing 190,000-square-foot school and addition of 8,000 square feet in five new classrooms, officials said.

Numerous requirements were met to meet LEED certification, including:

— Reuse 95% of the existing structural elements of the building.

— Inhabit within a neighborhood where students can walk or bike to school.

— Provide bike racks, showers and changing rooms to reduce carbon footprint.

— Improve the building’s envelope, windows, roofing and lighting controls as well as install a new high-efficiency, fully controllable heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to reduce energy usage and improve indoor air quality, lighting and acoustics.

— Provide parking for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles.

— Install low flow toilets, automatic faucets and water efficient landscaping to reduce water usage by 20%.

— Share the school’s auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria, classrooms, playing fields and joint parking with the community.

— Ensure 25% of building materials are locally sourced and 26% are manufactured using recycled materials.

— Reduce volatile organic compounds in sealants and glues by using water soluble products to reduce off-gassing.

— Use onsite recycling to divert 95% of construction waste away from landfills and into recycling centers.

To receive LEED certification, the district received a $2 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the green initiatives.

The rest of the project was funded through separate bonds.

Along with Pennwood, the district recently did a $12.7 million renovation-addition at Makefield Elementary in Lower Makefield and a $12.9 million renovation-addition at Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary in Falls. All three projects included various environmentally friendly or “green” features.

Other schools tabbed for possible future renovations include Pennsbury High School East in Falls, Charles Boehm Middle School and Edgewood Elementary School in Lower Makefield and Fallsington Elementary in Falls.