Meet both Gypsy and Berry at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35, Academy Drive, Westampton. Through Dec. 31, approved adopters can take home any cat age 6 months and older, like Berry, at no cost!

It’s starting to get chilly, so it’s a good time to have a great coat. And there’s none better than the one on Gypsy! Those eyebrows give her such an expressive face.

Sadly, Gypsy lost her home because of housing issues. She very much misses having a home of her own and a family to love. Hopefully, we can get her in a new home for the holidays.

Gypsy likes meeting new people, and she likes to be petted. She is 3 years old and weighs 38 pounds. Gypsy will do best in a home with older children. This girl should be high on your list of "must see" when you visit the shelter!

If Gypsy isn’t your thang, perhaps you’d like to have a Berry Christmas! Berry, a sweet Calico gal, is searching for a family to spend her life loving. Berry has beautiful markings, a tan nose, beige chin and a white bib. But even more adorable than her markings is her friendly personality.

Berry seeks out attention and loves to be held and petted. She is very talkative and very calm. She will make a great addition to your family. Come meet her today.

