Like it or not, Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season. With that said, the start of the season all means the start of a number of fun, family-friendly holiday events throughout Burlington County that will even get the biggest Scrooge among us into the holiday spirit.

Below is a list of events compiled with the help of Visit South Jersey, the official destination marketing organization for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties, and the Outer Coast Plain Wine Region in South Jersey:

Rancocas Woods Annual Tree Lighting

Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the courtyard of On Angel's Wings MM, LLC at 110 Creek Road.

The lighting will start at 6:30 p.m., and after the tree is lit attendees can follow Santa to Creek Mercantile at 118 Creek Road for photos.

Bordentown Holiday Train Show

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning this weekend and running through December. Located in Old City Hall. Admission is free.

In addition to the display, there will also be photos, calendars, and memorabilia along with over 200 train pieces displayed.

Daily Victorian Christmas Tours of the Historic Smithville Mansion

Tours begin on Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 30. Tours run at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A donation of $8 per adults and $7 for seniors and students is requested.

Candlelight Tours are also available on Dec. 6, 11, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for candlelight tours are $14 for adults and $12 for students. Reservations required.

The theme for this year’s tours is “Christmas Around the World.” For more information and reservations, call 609-261-3780 or email sleinbach@smithvillemansion.org.

Annual Holiday Chocolate Walk

Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bordentown City. Cost is $5.

Participants will receive a chocolate passport and then visit the shops on Farnsworth Avenue to pick up a wide variety of sweet treats. At each stop, you get your passport stamped and once it’s full, drop it off at the Downtown Bordentown Association tent for a chance to win prizes.

Medford Dickens Festival

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. along Main Street, Medford Township. Free admission and free parking.

Visitors will get to experience the Historic Medford Village after it transforms into a magical Dickensian era town. The event begins with Santa’s parade down Main Street, which is followed by the tree-lighting ceremony.

Then, the real fun begins as live performances begin on the stage set up across from the gazebo begin. There will also be a costume contest, holiday carolers, food, hot chocolate and a live Nativity display at Tomlinson Park in front of the Pinelands branch library.

Mount Laurel Living Nativity

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Road. Admission is free.

The Mount Laurel Living Nativity is Fellowship Community Church’s annual gift to the community leading up to the celebration of Christmas. It is a walk-through, 13-scene depiction of the complete story of the gospel, starting with creation and continuing through the life of Jesus. It features over 200 cast members each night, and is a great way to celebrate Christmas as a family.

Burlington City Holiday House Tour

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of tour. Free parking.

Tour-goers will go on a walking tour of 11 historic private residences and public buildings, including the Historic Burlington Art and Antiques Emporium, Philip’s Furniture and Antiques, The Lily Inn and The Library Company. Proceeds benefit the City of Burlington Historical Society. Call 609-386-7125 for more information.

Victorian Holiday at Smithville Mansion

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Smithville Mansion Grounds, Eastampton. Admission is free.

Festivities include ice carving demonstrations, live reindeer, tours of Smithville Mansion decorated for the holidays and live entertainment by The Village Carolers. There will also activities for children, a holiday marketplace and train and carriage rides.

Mount Holly Holiday House Tour

Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

This year’s tour will feature 10 historic homes decorated in various styles of Christmas, as well as The Woolman Memorial and Shinn Log Cabin. Proceeds benefit Main Street Mount Holly.

Holly Jolly Weekend at Valenzano Winery, Shamong

Dec. 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10, and includes wine tasting.

Valenzano Winery will be decking their halls with fresh baked sweets, holiday music, and an array of artisan vendors who all hope to offer that perfect last-minute addition to your list. There will also be Valenzano wine available to taste and purchase.

Medford Menorah Lighting

Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Allen Avenue. Admission is free.

After the kindling of the giant menorah, attendees can walk over to Chabad in Medford, 74 S. Main St., for latkes, doughnuts and other Hanukkah fun.