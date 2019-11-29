



Helen Won, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Chalfont, has joined the thousands of Postal Service employees who have individually driven more than a million accident-free miles. According to the National Safety Council, more than 30,000 Postal Service employees have achieved the distinction. No other business comes close.

Attorney Sarah Brucie, of Begley, Carlin & Mandio LLP, will serve as counsel for the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Brucie concentrates her practice within the areas of business and real estate law. She also represents individuals in estate and guardianship matters.

Leon Castner has joined Alderfer Auction in Hatfield as trusts and estate specialist and senior appraiser. Castner has been an auctioneer and appraiser for over 40 years, spending most of his time as owner of Castner Estate Service in Branchville, New Jersey. He is senior partner of National Appraisal Consultants of Hope, New Jersey, a firm which tackles difficult appraisal assignments, one of which was the Nixon “Watergate” papers. Castner has a vast general knowledge of antiques and collectibles, and specializes in tough appraisal assignments involving blockage, broad evidence, and claims or litigation.

Lolly Smith, of West Rockhill, has been named team leader of Penn Foundation’s Sellersville ACT (Assertive Community Treatment) team. In this role, she will oversee and coordinate the daily activities of the team. Smith has worked in the behavioral field for more than 15 years. She joined Penn Foundation in 2008 as a mental health professional with the Sellersville ACT team. In 2018, she was named lead clinician. Prior to her role with the ACT team, Smith interned in several of Penn Foundation’s programs.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors recently recognized sales associates in several Bucks County office for their sales performance in October. Recognized from the Yardley Home Marketing Center were: the Mary Dwyer Team, for listings, volume and units; Andrew Jacobs, for listings; and Jennifer Tome, for volume and units. Associates recognized from the Southampton Home Marketing Center were: Dayne Gray for listings; Rob Ricchetti, for units; Lauren Talvet, for volume; and the Costin Team, led by Jodi and Robert Costin, for listings, volume and units. Recognized from the Newtown Home Marketing Center were: Marianne Lang, for listings; the Cosack Team, led by Susan Salvato and Dale and Kim Cosack, for volume; and the Dumont Team, led by Brittany and Kathy Dumont, for units. From the New Hope office, Sharon Spadaccini was recognized for units; the Steve Darlington Team for volume; and the Fran McNinch Team for listings. Recognized from the Doylestown Office were Tamara Nicholson and Lary Brandt, for listings; Amy Emery, for volume; Kurt Marhefka, for units; Guarino Homes Group, led by Barbara Guarino, for listings and volume; and the Booth Group, led by Christy Booth, for units.

Keith Greene, of Philadelphia, has joined HomeStarr Realty as a licensed real estate agent serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. HomeStarr has offices in Bensalem, Upper Southampton, Montgomery Township, Northeast Philadelphia, New Hope and Warrington.