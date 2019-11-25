Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

1310 20th St., Estate of Randall Mallick to Tiffany Paterick and Natalie Baker, $72,000.

808 Grand Ave., William Federspiel to Keri Kaylor, $36,000.

1578 Jackson St., Harold Leroy Reich III to Syranon Kiwi L.P., $44,000.

101 Meade St., Katherine Rutledge to Kicking Diamonds LLC, $24,000.

1823 Polk St., Penn Pioneer Enterprises LLC to Brady Anderson, $125,000.

Ambridge

899 Maplewood Ave., United Presbyterian Church Ambridge to Trinity Episcopal School Ministry, $237,000.

836 Melrose Ave., Thomas Glyndwr Jones trustee to Deanna Gwinn, $72,900.

Baden

615 Dippold Ave., Robert Mutschler to Denis Otoniel Matute Lobo and Silvia Lissette Orellana, $30,000.

Beaver Falls

717 12th St., JTS Capital Realty 2 LLC to MO Rentals Inc., $20,000.

3715 Second Ave., Matthew Nance to Nahun Martinez Pashaca and Jessica Egan Martinez, $90,000.

4712 Fifth Ave., Rebecca Norman to Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez Guerreo, $25,000.

3313 Seventh Ave., Wayne Kress to iCPR, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $89,964).

820 Seventh St., Nicole Camp to Mariah Joyce, $5,000.

820 Seventh St., Mariah Joyce to BC Properties I L.P., $7,500.

Brighton Twp.

185 Aspen Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Victoria Ann Hunter, $350,000.

118 Edgewood Drive, Franklin Dudash to Steven and Nancy Watson, $149,000.

1135 Tuscarawas Road, HP Pennsylvania 1 LLC to HPA Borrower 2019-2 LLC, $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $173,502).

Center Twp.

2023 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Erin McBane, $202,720.

Pleasantview DR, Albert Majzlik to Elizabeth Appelo and David Glasser, $7,500.

Chippewa Twp.

127 Oak Drive, Bruce Reed to Bruce Prisuta Jr. and Michelle Prisuta, $150,000.

Oakville Road, 192 Oakville Road Trust to John and Sara Wysocki, $34,000.

209 Spring Blossom Circle, Capital H Development Spring Blossom L.P. to Barry and Ann Emge, $210,945.

Conway

1087 Catherine Drive, Frances Kerr to Dennis James Zernick, $119,000.

709 Center St., Robin Whoric to Robert Otto and Sandra Lynn Friedrich, $85,000.

1308 Farragut St., Estate of Ingeborg Dayeen to Edward and Colleen Keller, $50,000.

Daugherty Twp.

110 Harold St., Estate of Bill Charles Ward to Jacob Jerrold Simpson, $95,000.

Economy

Old Pittsburgh Conway, Alex Sendek to Zutter II L.P., $250,000.

Franklin Twp.

117 Hilltop Road, Robert Main to Adam and Chelsea Custozzo, $35,000.

Short St., Karen Jo Quinque to Mark and Julia Hixon, $30,000.

Freedom

1425 Fourth Ave., Jared Thomas to Jacob Nathaniel Schwab, $115,000.

Greene Twp.

232 Pittsburgh Grade Road, Daniel Basinger to Nicholas and Danielle Duncan, $309,000.

Hanover Twp.

406 Whitehill Road, David Nusser to Nicholas and Sarah Malecha, $173,600.

Harmony Twp.

532 Howard St., Colleen Higbee to Beaver County Pet Rescue Trust, $52,000.

Hopewell Twp.

1132 Euclid Ave., Adam Fueller to Brent Patrick and Jody Lynn Hall, $165,000.

2788 Johnson St., Alex Berkebile to Kevin and Lynn Morrissey, $170,000.

1316 Sunset Ave., Ralph Proger & Catherine Progar Rvocable to Roger and Mary Lou Sapp, $129,000.

1027 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Homes Inc. to Manuel Lucian Gomez and Kristyn Marie Mastrangelo, $272,705.

Independence Twp.

138 Independence Road, Chester Smith to Timothy Ananiadis, $50,000.

Marion Twp.

Ridge Road, Amy Brewer to Joyce Ellis trustee, $205,000.

Monaca

8 Cherry Alley Ave., Katherine McClelland to Germaine Seaborn, $230,000.

1160 Elm St., Lester Rambo to Richard Dittig, $75,000.

1021 Washington Ave., Michelle Manzo to Jerry Jo and Jennifer Walker, $154,000.

New Brighton

1344 Second St., Revelant Real Estate LLC to David Sebastian Schooley, $107,000.

1504 Second St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to James Fred Yaria, $30,001.

1103 Fifth St., Marjorie Lecnar to Jeff Lathom, $4,000.

1323 Seventh Ave., Lorene Smith Harris to Amy Watson, $69,900.

1639 Penn Ave., Michele Lynn Lane to Marigold Capital Group LLC, $12,000.

1639 Penn Ave., Marigold Capital Group LLC to BC Properties I L.P., $17,000.

New Sewickley Twp.

151 Wall St., Marlene Smith to Robert John and Lois Jean Cummins, $192,500.

North Sewickley Twp.

515 Aiken Ave., Desanzo Properties LLC to Jonathan Desanzo, $94,000.

1995 Bennetts Run Road, Elmer Krall et al. to Donald Wise, $2,000.

1035 Constitution Ave., Charles Stang et al. to Samuel Bennett, $45,000.

138 Dale Acres, Michael Montileone to Kenneth and Sherri Boring, $27,000.

140 Sylvia Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Tyler and Paige Mannerino, $109,250.

300 Sylvia Drive, Helen Turek to Robert and Debra Petsu Harter, $103,000.

Ohioville

6183 Tuscarawas Road, John Mahovlich to PTV 1068 LLC, $90,000.

6227 Tuscarawas Road, St. James Masonic Temple Association to J W Complete Construction LLC, $6,000.

Patterson Twp.

63 Darlingto Road Unit C21, William Parris to Brian Scott Rutter, $63,000.

Rochester Twp.

536 Virginia Ave. rear, Deanna Lanigan to H Elliott and Penny Eldridge, $113,000.

South Beaver Twp.

191 Allen Road, Sandra Rickard to Steven and Rebecca Gelorme, $125,000.

1372 Blackhawk Road, Vernon Kerry to Raymond and Michele Miller, $47,250.

West Mayfield

207 37th St. Ext., Fannie Mae to Stephanie Polydor, $80,000.