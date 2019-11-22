Man, 73, accused of taking rifle and chasing another man inside a west Erie business.

A 73-year-old Erie man was arraigned on charges including terroristic threats after police accused him of taking a rifle from his vehicle and chasing another man inside a west Erie business on Thursday afternoon.

James Grassi was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured.

Police were called to Mel-N-Lee’s canteen at 1101 Cascade St. at 5:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a man with a gun at that residence.

Police said the incident stemmed from an incident earlier in the day between Grassi and the man he chased into the store.

Police said Grassi told officers that the victim had thrown a brick at Grassi earlier and made an inappropriate remark.

Police said Grassi drove his vehicle to the canteen and found the victim standing outside the business. Grassi then took a rifle from his vehicle and chased the man inside the business.

Police said the victim escaped through a side door. Grassi left the business, but police apprehended him a short time later in a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 10th Street.

Store employees identified Grassi as the man who brought the rifle into the business, police reported.