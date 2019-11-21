Motorists will likely see significant delays traveling in and out of the Delaware Valley around Thanksgiving next week.

Drivers could see significant delays while traveling in and out of Bucks County around Thanksgiving while experts expect holiday travel to approach a 14-year high.

Jana Tidwell, spokeswoman for AAA, said Thanksgiving holiday travel peaked at 58 million Americans traveling in 2005, and that number has slowly been climbing up to it since the recession.

"Since 2008 travel volume has slowly been rebounding, increasing just about every year over the past 11, to the point where we have over 55 million Americans traveling," she said.

About 90% of Americans traveling will be doing so by car, according to Tidwell.

"We all know where the hot spots are in terms of congestion, we’ll just see that magnified," she said.

In the five-county Philadelphia region, AAA is anticipating about 590,000 people traveling by car.

With so many people on the roads, traveling could take up to four times as long in some instances, Tidwell said.

She said that’s not unusual for the day before Thanksgiving. The worst traffic will be during the early afternoon to evening that day.

"If you’re traveling by car and you have the ability to travel on Thanksgiving Day itself, that’s when you’ll probably see the roads wide open for you," she said.

Another bad day for travel next week would be Sunday, Dec. 1, she said. People often choose to travel home Sunday after the holiday, according to Tidwell.

Additionally, with the increased traffic comes potential for more crashes, according to Tidwell. She urged drivers to slow down and move over for first responders on the road

She said the Christmas holiday, which more people travel for, is not as bad as Thanksgiving.

"The travel volume is higher numbers-wise, but it is spread out over a much longer time period," Tidwell said.

"You see a higher concentration of people traveling within a smaller window of time (at Thanksgiving)," she added.

To make matters potentially worse, the area could see some rain Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.

Alex Staarman, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said Thursday morning that a system could hit the Bucks County area Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but added it is still hard to pin down this far out.

"That does appear to push a cold front in our area at some point Wednesday or maybe Thursday," he said.

Precipitation, mainly rain, along with some gusty winds, could also be in the mix, according to Staarman, who said that is not abnormal for the time of year.

"It’s not a really strong chance at this point, but yeah there’s potential for it," he said.

Temperatures, however, will be below normal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and lows in the uppers 20s to low 30s, he said.