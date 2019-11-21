Glassboro police said Mitchell Merkowsky was charged Wednesday following a two-week investigation that began when officers confronted the student in a Rowan Boulevard parking garage.





GLASSBORO — A 20-year-old Evesham man allegedly victimized fellow Rowan University students by recording them and peeping at them as they undressed, police said.

Glassboro police said Mitchell Merkowsky was charged Wednesday following a two-week investigation that began when officers confronted the student in a Rowan Boulevard parking garage.

Officers had responded to the garage twice on Nov. 6, according to a report.

An initial call about a suspicious male looking into a student residential building's windows from the garage came in at 9:47 p.m., but officers were unable to find anyone fitting the male's description.

Then, at 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the same complaint and found a male on the fourth floor of the garage, wearing binoculars and looking at the student housing building across the street, police said.

Merkowsky, a commuter student, allegedly admitted he'd been looking into windows and was arrested, according to a report. Four females were told that the suspect had been looking into their room, police said.

When Merkowsky was arrested, police seized the binoculars, as well as his cellphone, laptop and a USB flash drive. At the time, he was charged with invasion of privacy and released on a summons pending a court date.

Authorities obtained numerous search warrants and found Merkowsky had recorded video of females outdoors on campus and downtown, and watched them through their dorm windows in various states of undress, police said.

Because of the way the women were recorded, none of the females can be identified, and none were in a state of complete undress, according to police.

Glassboro police briefed the Rowan University Police Department on the investigation.

Merkowsky now faces additional charges of third-degree invasion of privacy, a fourth-degree charge of peering into dwelling, and criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy. Merkowsky was arrested and taken to Salem County Jail.

Merkowsky has received an interim suspension from Rowan University and will face a judicial board hearing, said Joe Cardona, the school's vice president for university relations.

Rowan is hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in room 221 of the Chamberlain Student Center to address concerns over the charges.

The university announced the meeting — and news of Merkowsky's arrest — in a letter sent out to the campus community earlier Thursday.

"News of this nature is extremely unsettling and can cause great distress," the letter stated.

Representatives from Rowan Public Safety, Student Affairs and the Wellness Center will attend the meeting to provide an update and support.

Anyone who believes they have information related to the case is asked to call the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1501, ext. 88167. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided by texting: GLASSPD and the message/tip to 847411 (tip411)

To report suspicious activity on campus, contact Rowan Public Safety at 856-256-4922.

Rowan students in need of support can call the Wellness Center at 856-256-4333.