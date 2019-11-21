An employee at the Route 73 movie theater contacted Evesham police at 10:22 p.m. to report a couple acting suspiciously. The worker said the man appeared to have a weapon in his waistband, according to a police news release.





EVESHAM — Most of the action took place off-screen at the AMC Marlton 8 on Monday night after a man allegedly brought a loaded gun into the theater, police said.

An employee at the Route 73 movie theater contacted Evesham police at 10:22 p.m. to report a couple acting suspiciously. The worker said the man appeared to have a weapon in his waistband, according to a police news release.

Officers who responded to the theater found that Dennix Alicea, 23, of Camden had a loaded 40-caliber handgun stuffed into his waistband, police said. After searching the vehicles of Alicea and his companion, police seized two stun guns and pepper spray, the release stated.

Alicea was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and was taken to Burlington County Jail.

Suehaley Otero, 30, of Maple Shade was charged with fourth-degree possession of stun guns and pepper spray, and was released on her own recognizance.