Humane Society investigators said he admitted to killing the male tabby in his bathtub on Nov. 6.

Erie Humane Society officers charge that an Erie man reportedly upset that his cat chewed his son’s toys drowned the animal in the bathtub of his East Avenue apartment earlier this month.

Richard T. Kesselring, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on a third-degree felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He was in the Erie County Prison Thursday afternoon on 10 percent of $10,000 bond.

Kesselring is accused of drowning a year-old male tabby cat named Mischief in the bathtub of his apartment in the 1000 block of East Avenue on Nov. 6.

Erie Humane Society cruelty officers learned of the death two days later after receiving information that Kesselring told another person he had killed the cat by drowning it because the cat chewed his son’s birthday presents, according to information in the affidavit of probable cause that Humane Officer Lisa Stiles filed with the criminal complaint against Kesselring.

Kesselring told investigators on Nov. 8 that he drowned Mischief in his bathtub two days earlier because the cat chewed his son’s toys, according to the affidavit. He said he was going to take the cat to the A.N.N.A. Shelter but knew they had a lot of cats and he thought they would charge him a fee, according to the affidavit.

It stated that Kesselring confirmed that Mischief’s body was in a trash can and he signed paperwork to relinquish the cat’s body to the Humane Society for cremation. The officers retrieved the body from the trash can, according to the affidavit.

Aggravated cruelty to an animal, defined as causing serious bodily injury or the death of an animal through an act of cruelty, is a third-degree felony that is punishable by up to seven years in prison under changes to state law adopted in 2017.

Kesselring is the second person to be charged with aggravated animal cruelty in Erie over the past month.

Justina M. Robison, 37, faces two counts of the charge after Erie police accused her of beating an 11-month-old Labrador mix named Izzy at her east side apartment on Oct. 28. The dog was euthanized because of the extent of its injuries.

Robison waived her criminal case to court on Nov. 4. She remains in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.

