Joe was a character. There was never a doubt that many hated JOE, yet many helped him and loved his company. He lived a strange life and loved his adopted home Presque Isle. He came to a sad end through no fault of his own. Like today, he was done in by dirty politics with the help of greedy and selfish people.

Joe was a character, that is for sure. But a few of Joe’s habits made some of the townspeople on edge about his eating habits. For example, he ate a lot of fish, and he ate them bones and all. He said that the bones “wuz good fer people.” He ate berries that were still green, just because he was hungry at that moment. A few people said that he would also pick up, cook, and eat dead fish that had washed up onto the shoreline.

Joe was an excellent cook, yet he did eat many foods that most people, at the time, would never think about serving in their homes. This included raccoon, possum, turtle, rabbit, pigeon, and the stems of cattail plants. Many people believed the crazy stories they heard about Joe that were not true and were total fabrications. This was how the fables about Joe continued to grow and grow.

Back when Joe was around, he needed a JOE WATCHER to follow him around in his wanderings and antics. Fortunately, such a man did follow him around and see what he was doing. That man was FRED RALPH who, for some unknown reason, befriended Joe and was able to pass along many valid details about Joe.

Ralph was a legend himself. He worked on the Estate of Charles Strong, whose land holdings at the time were all the land north of West Sixth Street from where the Erie Day School is today all the way to Scott Park near Peninsula Drive. Ralph was Strong’s waterfront caretaker and was in nearly constant contact with Joe whenever his duties allowed.

Joe, for his whole life on Presque Isle, was a good-natured and happy man. Joe’s best and always available friends were his JEEBEES. He would talk to them anytime. He would amuse children by talking to logs. Of course, the logs would answer back, and he would tell the kids it was his Jeebees. He talked to them all the time, and they would only talk to Joe. He would say to non-believer’s that “Oops, they cannot talk to you because they must be bashful today.”

I am asked many times what Joe really looked like. He was thin and undersized. He was said to be either 4-feet 11-inches or an even 5-feet tall. He had a soft and extremely high pitched (almost squeaky) voice. He had a gray stubble beard. Sometimes Joe wouldn’t trim it for months and it would become quite long. Most of the time, his beard would be stained from chewing tobacco and could get dreadful looking.

Joe was always wearing crazy outfits. His favorite was an old tattered bearskin coat, which he wore in cold weather. Much of the year, Joe would wear just one shoe with the other foot wrapped in an old burlap bag. He said he did that because a pair of shoes would last twice as long. He also usually wore three pairs of pants, all with holes. He would put them on in a particular order so none would show bare skin.

A few other strange things he did were:

He kept ice, which he begged from fishermen, in the pockets of a pair of his pants. He would then hang them over the entrance of one of his shacks as air conditioning. He would hide coins in the bottom of full coffee pots. He would mix sturgeon eggs, goose eggs, and beer and cook them for lunch. He always wore an old and tattered hat (more than ten years old) even if someone gave him a new one. He would usually wear a jacket, but almost never wore a shirt. Joe would talk to people he felt like talking to - -no one else—he just ignored the rest. Joe always stopped at the post office and asked if he got any mail. He never did. He always got his beard trimmed at a minimum of every Christmas. Joe sometimes slept up in the bigger trees on the park. He would sometimes eat raw fish because he said that they acted as a sleeping tonic.

One story I found interesting happened in 1890 when four people from out of town paddled a small boat out to Presque Isle and began walking the wintery beaches. After a while, Joe, in his bearskin coat, came strutting out of the woods, waving at them, wearing his tattered old hat, and with two burlap-wrapped feet. When the four saw him, they ran to their boat and paddled back to town. For the next two days, they made the rounds of the local bars telling everyone about the honest to goodness APEMAN walking wildly around Presque Isle and yelling and waving at them. They told all listeners that they ran away to save their lives.

One beautiful day in 1900, a Russian who lived in an old houseboat on the bay accused Joe of stealing fishing equipment, and Joe was arrested. His trial was to be before Judge Walling, so Joe hired Clinton Highboy as his attorney. He was to pay Highboy with fresh fish. When the trial started, Joe introduced himself as “Chief Kickapoo” of one of the largest Injin tribes of New York and that he was the world’s best tightrope walker.

At least seven of Erie’s more important people testified for Joe. This included two other judges, the president of the Pennsylvania Railroad and three local business owners. One of the judges said that Joe would never steal because he had everything, he needed on Presque Isle. Joe stood up and thanked the judge for his kind remarks. He was declared not guilty and was released.

This caused a problem. It seems Joe sort of liked the food and a good bed that his new friends Warden Moony and Sheriff Burton were providing him while in Jail. It took four days to get him, to leave.

In the end, however, Joe was done in by politics. The local political leaders and a few high placed community leaders were in the process of trying to get Presque Isle named the second State Park in the Commonwealth. A few attorneys in Erie raised the question of whether Joe because he had lived on Presque Isle for many years, might have squatters’ rights and claim the whole peninsula. They all thought he might have been able to make it stick.

In an event still shrouded in secrecy, he was arrested for charges unknown. Once in jail, a Russian prisoner was promised release if he started a fight with Joe. Which he did, and Joe just sat there. Yet, the result was to commit him to the State Hospital for the Insane at Warren, Pa. This was sometime between April of 1910 and April of 1913. The reason in the court papers was for an act of extreme violence. Joe died in Warren sometime in either 1912 or 1916, depending upon which records you believe. Here ends the stories of Joe Root, BUT HIS LEGEND AND STORIES LIVE ON WITH A FEW NEW ONES ADDED AS OLD RECORDS ARE FOUND.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.