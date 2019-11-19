The holiday season will get in full swing in Greencastle this weekend, with the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, on Center Square followed by the Christmas parade beginning at 9:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Those events set the stage for the 29th annual Heritage Christmas, which will be held Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13, and will feature photos with Santa, horse and wagon rides, entertainment, refreshments and seasonal activities.

This year's tree was donated by Ron and Kathy Martin of Dallas Drive and will be illuminated during Friday's ceremony organized by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce. It will shine with Lights of Love donated in honor and memory of loved ones by people in the community.

The evening will feature a Christmas quartet, town crier, Greencastle-Antrim High School Band, popcorn from Coldwell Banker, cookies from the Exchange Club of Greencastle and RE/MAX Elite Services and bells courtesy of Antrim Way Honda.

There will be time for people to take photos with the tree before the streets are reopened after the program.

The switch on the tree will be thrown by the child chosen to be grand marshal of the Christmas parade by VerStandig Broadcasting. The honoree is being selected this week.

The parade will start on Ridge Avenue and proceed left onto Baltimore Street, around the square to the left and onto South Carlisle Street and disband at the American Legion.