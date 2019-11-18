The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently released its five-year paving schedule to help combat potholes and craters throughout state-owned roads in Bucks and Montgomery counties.





From Tinicum to Bensalem, there’s no shortage of rough roads in Bucks County.

But there’s hope for drivers, as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently released its five-year paving schedule to help combat potholes and craters on state-owned roads throughout District 6, which encompasses Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Of the more than 3,000 miles in the district, PennDOT plans to pave more than 220 of the 965 miles in Bucks County from 2020 to 2024. More than 26 miles of roads are included for next year, including many in Central and Upper Bucks.

These include: Lower York Road, from Route 413 to Route 179, in Solebury and Buckingham; Buckingham Road, from Routes 413 to 179, in Buckingham; Curly Hill Road, from Route 313 to Old Easton Road, in Plumstead; Red Hill Road, from Tohickon Hill to Headquarters Road, in Tinicum and Plumstead; Church Hill Road, from Durham to Lake Warren roads, in Nockamixon; and Church Road, from Route 309 to Hilltown Pike, in Hilltown.

In Lower Bucks, nearly 4 miles of Big Oak Road will be paved from Old Oxford Valley Road to Trenton Avenue in Lower Makefield and Falls, along with 3 miles of Lincoln Highway in Middletown and Falls.

In Montgomery County, more than 273 miles will be resurfaced over the next five years. Roughly 58 miles will be paved next year, with the largest section including nearly 8 miles of Valley Forge Road between Germantown Pike and Route 63 in Worcester, Upper Gwynedd and Lansdale.

PennDOT said roads are selected through a system that ranks the condition of state roads by roughness as well as for signs of cracking, edge deterioration, patching, ruts, faulted joints and broken slabs.

"This plan is designed to resurface pavements most in need of attention and aggressively apply preventative maintenance strategies on other state roads to keep them in serviceable condition," according to a statement on the department’s website.

While the schedule is set, the plan can change due to the "mildness or severity of the winter season" and cost savings or overruns from unexpected emergencies, officials said.

Here is a list of roads scheduled to be paved through 2024:

2021

– Second Street Pike, Bustleton Pike to Swamp Road, in Wrightstown and Northampton

– Dublin Pike, Morgan Creek to Route 113, in Richland, Hilltown and East Rockhill

– Swamp Road, Route 113 to Stump Road, in Dublin and Hilltown

– Swamp Road, Curly Hill Road to Doylestown and Plumstead line, in Plumstead, New Britain and Doylestown townships

– Almshouse Road, Spender to Holland roads, in Northampton

– Yardley-Newtown Road, eastbound Interstate 295 ramp to Route 332 and to Route 32, in Lower Makefield and Yardley

– New Galena Road, Hilltown Pike to New Galena and Barry roads, in New Britain Township

– Headquarters Road, Durham Road to Route 32, in Tinicum

– Old Lincoln Highway, Lincoln Highway to Bristol Road, in Bensalem

– Old Lincoln Highway, Route 1 service road to Route 213, in Middletown

– Levittown Parkway, Route 13 to Hood Boulevard, in Tullytown, Falls and Bristol Township

– Township Line Road, Mill Creek Road/Washington Avenue to Route 232, in Wrightstown and Buckingham

– Hilltown Pike, Callowhill Road to Dublin Road/Hilltown Pike, in Hilltown

– Hilltown Pike, Route 309 to Route 152, in Hilltown and New Britain Township

– Main Street, Bethlehem Pike to Hillcroft Way, in West Rockhill, Hilltown and Telford

– Cat Hill Road, County Line Road to Temple Avenue, in West Rockhill and Sellersville

– Maple Avenue, Temple Avenue to Main Street, in Sellersville

– Apple Road, Union Avenue to Old Bethlehem Road, in Richland and Haycock

– Limeport Road, Allentown Road to Lehigh County Line, in Milford

– Bethlehem Pike, Route 309 to Route 152, in West Rockhill and Hilltown

– Creamery Road, Trumbauersville to Allentown roads, in Milford and Trumbauersville

– Covered Bridge, Tohickon Creek to Thatcher Road, in Haycock

– Butler Avenue, south of Burpee Road to Route 611, in Doylestown Township

2022

– York Road, Park Drive to Sugar Bottom Road, in Warwick and Buckingham

– Newtown-Langhorne Road, north of Gilliam Avenue to Swamp Road, in Langhorne, Middletown and Newtown Township

– Newtown Bypass, north of Gilliam Avenue to Swamp Road, in Newtown Township

– Aquetong Road, Route 32 to Meetinghouse Road, in Solebury

– Carversville Road, Route 413 to Wismer Road, in Solebury and Buckingham

– Tohickon Hill Road, Stump Road to Point Pleasant Pike, in Plumstead

– Geigel Hill Road, Tohickon Creek to Swamp Creek Road, in Tinicum and Bedminster

– Woolston Drive, Stony Hill Road to Route 32, in Falls

– Lincoln Highway, Stony Hill Road to Route 32, in Falls

– Pineville Road, Windy Bush to Eagle roads, in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield

– Brownsville Road, Street Road to Bristol Road, in Bensalem

– Brownsville Road, Bristol Road to Old Lincoln Highway, in Middletown and Lower Southampton

– Pennsylvania Avenue, Penn Valley Road to Pennsylvania Avenue, in Morrisville and Falls

– Bustleton Pike, Bristol Road to Route 232, in Northampton

– Pine Grove Road, Route 13 to Delavue Road, in Lower Makefield and Falls

– Taylorsville Road, Dyers Creek to Route 32, in Upper and Lower Makefield

– Minsi Trail, Schwenkmill Road to Route 313, in Hilltown

2023

– River Road, Ferry Street to Delaware River tributary, in Solebury, Plumstead and New Hope

– Maple Avenue, Route 413 to Lincoln Highway, in Langhorne and Middletown

– Newtown Bypass, Route 413 to Summit Trace Road, in Newtown Township

– Hulmeville Road, Route 13 to Galloway Road, in Bensalem

– Washington Crossing Road, Route 413 to Dollington Road, in Upper Makefield, Lower Makefield, Newtown Township

– Point Pleasant, Old Easton Road to Route 413, in Plumstead

– New Falls Road, Middletown/Bristol Township line to Tyburn Road, in Falls, Bristol Township

– Highland Avenue, Old Lincoln Highway to Route 413, in Langhorne Manor and Middletown

– Cedar Avenue, State Road to Route 13, in Bristol Township

– New Tyburn Road, Cedar Lane to New Bold Road, in Falls

– Legrande Avenue, Route 513 to Route 413, in Penndel

– Bordentown Road, Route 13 to Bordentown Road, in Falls and Tullytown

– Stony Hill Road, Yardley-Langhorne Road and Route 332, in Lower Makefield

– Pennsylvania Avenue, Tyburn and Yardley-Morrisville roads, in Lower Makefield, Falls and Morrisville

– Fallsington-Tullytown Road, Route 13 to New Falls Road, in Falls and Tullytown

– Main Street, Broad Street to branch of Unami Creek, in Trumbauersville

– Thatcher Road, Route 313 to Old Bethlehem Road, in Richland and Haycock

– Pullen Station Road, Richlandtown Pike to Old Bethlehem Road, in Springfield and Richland

– Main Street, Route 152 to Callowhill Street, in Perkasie

2024

– Main Street, Lawndale Avenue to Callowhill Street, in Hilltown and Silversale

– Bridgetown Pike, Route 532 to Northampton/Lower Southampton line

– York Road, Sugar Bottom Road to Route 202, in Buckingham and Doylestown, Township

– Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Pike and Church Road, in Hilltown

– Buck Road, Rocksville Road and Route 332, in Northampton and Newtown Township

– John Fries Highway, south of Spinnerstown Road and Milford Square Pike, in Richland and Milford

– Bristol Road, branch of Mill Creek and Route 263, in Warwick, Warrington and Warminster

– Oxford Valley Road, North Oxford Valley Road to Lincoln Highway, in Falls and Middletown

– State Street, south of Lincoln Avenue to west of Newtown Creek bridge, in Newtown Township

– Lincoln Highway, Tyburn Road to Woolston Drive, in Falls

– Penn Valley Road, Old Bristol Pike to Oxford Valley Road, in Falls and Bristol Township

– State Street, Butler Avenue to Route 202, in Doylestown Township

– Diamond Street, Hilltown Pike to Route 113, in Hilltown

– Fifth Street, Route 563 to Old Bethlehem Road, in East Rockhill and Perkasie

– Geryville Pike, Montgomery County line to Lehigh County line, in Milford

– Blooming Glen Road, Route 113 to East Rockhill line, in Hilltown

– Kellers Church Road, Routes 611 and 113, in Plumstead and Bedminster