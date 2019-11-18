Twenty states are considering or have considered Right to Repair laws.

A nonprofit consumer group based in Pennsylvania plans to push for legislation that would give consumers more options to repair broken items such as cellphones and other electronic devices.

A report from PennPIRG, “What are Pennsylvanians Fixing,” says 2.3 million Pennsylvanians went to the popular website ifixit.com when their items needed repair.

But consumers sometimes found little help.

Tim Mentzer, who owns a repair shop in Ephrata, said at a news conference held by PennPIRG in Harrisburg this past week that such frustration is common.

“Manufacturers do not want people to repair their own devices,” Menzer said. “They use different type screws or different type screwdrivers … so that you can’t even take apart your own phone.”

Repair shops even have a hard time getting the tools they need to fix the items, the report said. And manufacturers often give little information on how to fix their products.

Cellphones are the item most searched by Pennsylvanians, with 28 percent of consumers going to ifixit.com for that reason. Eight of the top 10 items consumers wanted to repair were electronic items.

Some consumers just throw away their items and purchase new ones, which is a “brewing ecological crisis,” PennPIRG said in its report.

“Electronic waste is now the fastest growing waste stream in the world,” the report states. “In America, 416,000 phones enter the waste stream each day, approximately 15,200 per day in Pennsylvania.”

Twenty states are considering or have considered Right to Repair laws. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president, has indicated she will push for a national right to repair law if elected.

Emma Horst-Martz of PennPIRG said at the news conference that her group was hoping to see some legislative action in January, as indicated in the group’s report.

“If the electronics industry wants to become more transparent and consumer-friendly, manufacturers should adopt and adhere to basic Right to Repair principles which include providing the information, schematics, software, tools, and parts necessary to repair their devices for free or at fair cost,” the report states. “Pennsylvania’s governor and legislators should consider taking action to ensure Pennsylvanians have the ability to repair their stuff.”