Monday

Nov 18, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.


Coraopolis


6 Brook St., Estate of Robin Bane to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee, $16,000.


828 Neely Heights Road, Jonathan Deyton to Daniel Crespo Jr. and Jessica Louise Crespo, $194,900.


2402 Stratford Ave., Robert Craig Miller to Richard and Babette Boling, $129,900.


Findlay Twp.


507 Belgian Ct, Maronda Homes Inc. to Kenneth Leslie Strader Jr. and Erica Strader, $481,589.


Kings Road, Jo Ann Staub to Burgettstown Road Assoc. LLC, $369,440.


144 Westbrooke Drive, Joseph Wiesner to Anthony Zolnierzak and Natalie Molnar, $160,000.


Kilbuck Twp.


106 Hivue Ln, Doris Neuner to Kevin Jacob Simpson, $135,000.


Leet Twp.


7 Beech St., Cynthia Gray Norris to Family Heirloom LLC, $60,000.


Leetsdale


619 Beaver St., Leslie Goss to Andrew and Alissa Wilmot, $244,000.


101 Victory Lane, Marlex Properties LLC to Matthew and Jodi Wilgosz, $108,500.


Moon Twp.


201 Ascot Ct, Vincent Packrone to Subhadeep Ghosh and Mohna Bandyopadhyay, $230,000.


114 Bentley Down Drive, William Fratangelo to Russel and Nancy Shuluga, $320,000.


306 Blake Court, Zachary Beppler to Essam and Nevine Ragheb, $194,500.


Hassam Road, Hollow Oak Land Trust to Forest Grove Sportsmens Assn. Inc., $10,000.


310 McKinney Drive, Patricia Maxin to Brian Welles, $215,000.


212 Parkridge Lane, Estate of Catherine Matteson to Lemur LLC, $135,000.


1150 Queens Drive, Francie Buzzi to Sherali Sattarov and Guzal Sattarova, $210,000.


132 S Jamestown Road, Ronald Fontanesi to Ricardo and Carol DeMarco, $270,000.


123 Scottsdale Drive, K2 Management LLC to Nelson Russell Raines III, $224,900.


North Fayette Twp.


1008 Canterbury Drive, Jason Bendik to Marco and Emily Torreano, $178,000.


109 Derby Ln, NVR Inc. to Wil and Courtney Henigman, $374,135.


Seabright Road, David Betz to NCHI Holdings LLC, $5,000.


Robinson Twp.


213 August Drive, William Fryer to David and Donna McCall, $350,000.


154 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to James Truckle and Hannah Juarez, $309,645.


1211 Lewis Ave., Veterans Administration to Ernest and Diana Yokley, $24,300.


6200 Steubenville Pike, Lisa Silberg to Intellectual Real Estate LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $945,400).


Sewickley


304 Farren St., Sarah Jane Harris to Charles and Monica Ligons, $84,000.


850 Thorn St. Unit 83, Wayne Koble to Pating Properties LLC, $70,000.