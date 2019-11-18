Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Coraopolis
6 Brook St., Estate of Robin Bane to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee, $16,000.
828 Neely Heights Road, Jonathan Deyton to Daniel Crespo Jr. and Jessica Louise Crespo, $194,900.
2402 Stratford Ave., Robert Craig Miller to Richard and Babette Boling, $129,900.
Findlay Twp.
507 Belgian Ct, Maronda Homes Inc. to Kenneth Leslie Strader Jr. and Erica Strader, $481,589.
Kings Road, Jo Ann Staub to Burgettstown Road Assoc. LLC, $369,440.
144 Westbrooke Drive, Joseph Wiesner to Anthony Zolnierzak and Natalie Molnar, $160,000.
Kilbuck Twp.
106 Hivue Ln, Doris Neuner to Kevin Jacob Simpson, $135,000.
Leet Twp.
7 Beech St., Cynthia Gray Norris to Family Heirloom LLC, $60,000.
Leetsdale
619 Beaver St., Leslie Goss to Andrew and Alissa Wilmot, $244,000.
101 Victory Lane, Marlex Properties LLC to Matthew and Jodi Wilgosz, $108,500.
Moon Twp.
201 Ascot Ct, Vincent Packrone to Subhadeep Ghosh and Mohna Bandyopadhyay, $230,000.
114 Bentley Down Drive, William Fratangelo to Russel and Nancy Shuluga, $320,000.
306 Blake Court, Zachary Beppler to Essam and Nevine Ragheb, $194,500.
Hassam Road, Hollow Oak Land Trust to Forest Grove Sportsmens Assn. Inc., $10,000.
310 McKinney Drive, Patricia Maxin to Brian Welles, $215,000.
212 Parkridge Lane, Estate of Catherine Matteson to Lemur LLC, $135,000.
1150 Queens Drive, Francie Buzzi to Sherali Sattarov and Guzal Sattarova, $210,000.
132 S Jamestown Road, Ronald Fontanesi to Ricardo and Carol DeMarco, $270,000.
123 Scottsdale Drive, K2 Management LLC to Nelson Russell Raines III, $224,900.
North Fayette Twp.
1008 Canterbury Drive, Jason Bendik to Marco and Emily Torreano, $178,000.
109 Derby Ln, NVR Inc. to Wil and Courtney Henigman, $374,135.
Seabright Road, David Betz to NCHI Holdings LLC, $5,000.
Robinson Twp.
213 August Drive, William Fryer to David and Donna McCall, $350,000.
154 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to James Truckle and Hannah Juarez, $309,645.
1211 Lewis Ave., Veterans Administration to Ernest and Diana Yokley, $24,300.
6200 Steubenville Pike, Lisa Silberg to Intellectual Real Estate LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $945,400).
Sewickley
304 Farren St., Sarah Jane Harris to Charles and Monica Ligons, $84,000.
850 Thorn St. Unit 83, Wayne Koble to Pating Properties LLC, $70,000.