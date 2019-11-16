Four snow geese also were sighted at Gull Point.

Four snow geese, three blue and one white morph, were at Gull Point on Presque Isle State Park on Nov. 8. Tundra swans are migrating south at this time, especially during the passage of cold fronts. An unidentified phalarope was seen flying over Lake Erie off Sunset Point on Wednesday. This was the week of owls on Presque Isle: two long-eared owls, a short-eared owl, a northern saw-whet owl and our regular great horned owl and Eastern screech owl were spotted. A Swainson’s thrush observed on Nov. 8 in Erie was a record late date by about one week.

Jerry McWilliams