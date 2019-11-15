Faith of Note

Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday -- 6 p.m., youth group.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Friday -- Girls Scouts recruitment event. Monday -- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hiram’s Crew men’s fellowship. Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts drop off, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 23 and 25; 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 24.

Central United Methodist Church, 1227 Sixth Ave., Beaver Falls; Nov. 29 -- 4 to 5 p.m., Thanksgiving dinner. Free. Reservations not required. Information, 724-846-3474.

Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, New Beaver: Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) -- 1 to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving dinner; free to all. Reservations not required. Information, 724-657-4328.

First Christian Church, 406 Beatty St., Ellwood City: Wednesday -- 7 p.m. weekly Bible study.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday -- 8 a.m., Men’s small group at Carla’s Diner; 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday -- 10:30 a.m., Allegheny Boys Quartet in Concert. Wednesday -- 6 p.m., rigatoni meal; 6:45 p.m. children’s classes, youth group and adult Bible study. Thursday -- 6 p.m., property team meeting. Nov. 23 – 5 p.m., couples’ Christmas party; 9 p.m., evening prayer. Nov. 24 -- 6 p.m., Christmas decorating.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday -- 9 a.m. UMW meeting. Sunday -- 9 a.m., choir practice Monday -- 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday -- 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday -- 6:30 p.m., Cub Scouts. Dec. 25 -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free Christmas Dinner hosted by First United Methodist Church, Risen Savior Church and Women of Faith International Inc. All welcome. Information, call 724-714-3308. Volunteers, donations, giveaway items needed.

Holy Redeemer, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City: Nut roll orders information, call Debbie Pagley at 724-752-6687. Pick up is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Catholic Center.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: Thursday -- 10 a.m, open door fellowship; 1 p.m., AA; 6 p.m, Homewood UMC stringed instrument program.

Salvation Army, 414 16th St., Beaver Falls: Nov. 24 -- 3 to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving dinner. Free. All welcome. Reservations not required. Information, 724-846-2230.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Friday --newsletter deadline. Sunday – Noon, second breakfast and chancel choir; 6 to 8 p.m., civic chorale; 8 p.m., AA. Wednesday -- 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.; Girl Scouts; 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m., youth choir; 6:30 p.m., grief support. Thursday -- 9:30 a.m, newsletter assembly. Thursday and Nov. 22 and 23, bell ringing, Giant Eagle, Ellwood City. Nov. 24 -- 9:15 a.m.,. All Sunday School advent adventure activity. Nov. 28 -- Office closed. Dec.13 -- 7 p.m. organ concert.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Sunday -- 9:45 a.m., Christmas decorating at church and following service, if needed; 10:15 a.m., special Christmas community outreach meeting for deacons and anyone interested. Nov. 24 -- Hardtack candy making follows worship service; assistance needed. Lunch provided. Dec. 1 -- Sanctuary Jazz Band Christmas program. Special Church T-shirt Sale, “Our Church Is Its’ People” printed on back with church name on front. Cost, small, medium, large, XL, $10; 2XL, $12. If interested, call Patti Phillippi at 724-971-1236.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday -- 10 a.m., United Methodist Women meeting; 7:30 p.m., AA. Tuesday -- 6:30 p.m., quilting/sewing. Wednesday -- 1 p.m., Bible study; 6 p.m., youth group and children’s choir; 6:30 p.m. King’s Kids; 7 p.m., adult choir; 7:30 p.m. AA.; Thursday -- 7 p.m., Rethink Missions.