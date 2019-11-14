The Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation has just the ticket for local residents this New Year's Eve.

GAEF's second annual Raising the Bar family-friendly celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Kaley Field. Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. will lead the countdown at 7:45 p.m.

The inaugural celebration last year featured a 20-foot steel beam. The centerpiece of this year's party is a giant golden ticket.

Five hundred prize tickets will drop out of the golden ticket being created by Lumber Direct and FASTSIGNS. The selection includes gold coins from F&M Trust and gift cards for a variety of local businesses.

"Last year we raised a beam, this year it is a giant ticket, who knows for next year," said Cheryl Brown, executive director of GAEF, which is dedicated to enhancing every G-A student's experience and is currently working on planning and fundraising for the Kaley Field restroom, concession stand and ticket booth project.

"I'm excited for the second annual celebration and anticipate it being even bigger," Brown said. "This is here to stay as Greencastle's signature New Year's Eve event."

Brown sternly said she has ordered "no rain" this year, as last year's celebration was dampened by heavy rain, thunder and lightning, which ultimately prevented the beam from being raised.

The evening also will include favors, refreshments, hot chocolate and music by Bard in the Box, who will be "rockin' Kaley Field," Brown said.

Sponsorships and prizes are still being sought. For more information, contact Brown at 717-658-0961 or:

office@gaefonline.org