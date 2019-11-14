Kimpel’s Jewelers, which has been part of Ellwood City’s downtown for nearly 100 years, has announced it is closing.

Kimpel’s Jewelers at 528 Lawrence Avenue, started in 1922, already has begun a going out of business sale and will likely be closed by the end of the year.

Lisa Kimpel Fox said the family has been talking about closing the store for quite awhile, but didn't make it public until this week.

"We are at peace with this. We talked about it a long time and we were very prayerful,“ she said. ”(Husband) Gary was hesitant in the beginning, but we are sure it is the right thing for us."

The Fox family had been considering this move for a long time and their children, Ann and Alex, encouraged them to get out of business.

"When our daughter, Ann, died in May, it was devastating and a loss like that changes your outlook," Fox said.

She said they have not decided what they will do with the building, but it would be good if another business came in.

"For the first time in my life I'm looking for a job," Fox said with a laugh.

Bob and Peg Kimpel, her parents, retired about 15 years ago, and Fox said they are just fine with the store closing.

"We are staying right here in Ellwood, and we will be doing whatever we can to support Ellwood City," she said.

The Fox family are active in the Ellwood City Revitalization and Community Enrichment committee, and Gary has been in charge of entertainment at the community plaza.

Fox, a graduate gemologist and a certified member of Jewelry Appraisers, said they have enjoyed being a part of the Ellwood City business community.

The business was founded by her great-grandfather, John, and continued by her grandfather, Jack, and father, Bob, and it was always about jewelry, clocks and watches.