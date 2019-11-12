Beaver County officials will begin discussions on the final decisions on a potentially tumultuous 2020 budget during Wednesday’s board of commissioners work session.

BEAVER — Tis the season to be thrifty — as budget season overtakes election season in the Beaver County Courthouse.

For the past several months, county officials have worked one-on-one with financial consultant Corey Trautman, a contractor with Harrisburg-based Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting. On Wednesday, Trautman will unveil the first look at what the county is dealing with financially in 2020.

Trautman has been meeting with department heads and elected officials for the past several weeks to go over their budget requests, Commissioner Chairman Daniel Camp said. He isn’t expecting any major surprises in the preliminary budget that Trautman has been preparing.

“A lot of our departments understand their role in maintaining the financial stability the county has worked towards the last couple years,” Camp said. “Some have decreased their budgets to help out, but some have had to see slight increases.”

But there are still unknowns, Camp said. There are capital projects that have to be considered, particularly repairs and renovations at the Beaver County Courthouse. The building is in need of a new roof, and there are repairs needed for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. There are also issues with drainage at the adjacent parking garage, and other repairs and renovations needed at county-owned properties.

But the biggest unknown that remains for county commissioners is the court-ordered property reassessment. Commissioners have hypothesized that it could cost as much as $10 million, but officials have questioned whether that cost will be up front or throughout the upcoming process. Commissioners have met with both companies interested in reassessing nearly 96,000 properties by the June of 2022 deadline — Tyler Technologies and Evaluator Services and Technology Inc. or EST Inc.

Commissioners will have to determine if they will take on additional debt for the project, raise taxes, use a portion of its reserve funds or a combination of all three tactics. Not an easy task for a board that includes one lame duck commissioner — Commissioner Sandie Egley did not seek re-election, but was successful in her bid for Treasurer — but must make long-term decisions before its newest member — Republican and former Beaver County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Manning — takes office.

Camp said county solicitor Garen Fedeles OK’ed Manning participating in some deliberations — though not executive sessions — so that his opinion is part of the dialogue. That includes the budget, Camp said, and he plans for a smooth transition to add Manning to the board as Egley becomes Treasurer.

“Commissioner-elect Manning will be included in the conversations we have about the budget,” Camp said. “I would like to have this input — I’m sure (Trautman) would like to have it as well. Commissioner Egley is still a voting commissioner, so the budget will be proposed with her vote, and hopefully she passes it before moving into her new role.”

Camp says he expects the transition to a new board to be much smoother than it was in 2016, when he and Egley took office. That year, the board reopened the 2016 budget, slashing about $12 million in expenses.

Instead, he hopes the commissioners will be able to come to a consensus on some of its largest issues, including how it will handle filling the financial administrator position and what, if any, role a chief of staff might have in the administration.

Camp said he hopes that a full-time financial administrator can be hired early in the first quarter of 2020.