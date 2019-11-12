Once a month, Marianne and John Kline's Ellwood City home becomes a house concert venue in their basement, affectionately named The Bunker.

ELLWOOD CITY -- Once a month, Marianne and John Kline's home becomes a house concert venue in their basement, affectionately named The Bunker.

Marianne Kline said it all began because they like to listen to bands and have been to many music festival and concerts, building a network of people who enjoy music. Becoming a house concert venue happened because of their large circle of friends who love music.

In 2012, a friend who lived in Florida called the Klines and asked if there was a place a band he knew could play as they were coming through the area.

"He coached me about how to have this band in our home,“ Marianne Kline said. ”I advertised it on our Facebook page, and 40 people came and it was a wonderful evening."

After the first concert they scheduled another one, but the band canceled and they didn't have another for a year. But then it gained momentum.

In the beginning, Kline called bands to ask them to come, but now they call her and she is booked through 2020 and has a waiting list. They host a variety of bands, but mostly Americana and blue grass, and mainly acoustic instruments.

"Band members are often struggling: they usually work a job and play in the band and many play in multiple bands,“ Kline said. ”We ask for a $20 donation from people who attend, and 100 percent of that goes to the bands. It is our opportunity to give back to these bands."

A friend called their basement a bunker because it has an outside entrance with a steel door and then another solid door to the room that has small windows high up, and it became The Bunker.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m. they have a potluck dinner with seating for 50 and the pool table becomes the buffet. Attendees bring a dish to share, but it is not mandatory. The Klines provide water and recently bought a water dispenser to eliminate plastic and people are free to bring their beverages of choice.

"Not all home concerts have a potluck dinner, but we often meet with friends at our house for a potluck dinner before we leave for a concert in Pittsburgh so we like that part of the evening," Kline said.

The concert is from 8 to 11 p.m. with a break.

The home venues offer an option for music lovers. Bars and clubs are not always the best atmosphere to hear music because people are eating and socializing.

"During the concert there is no talking. We are there to hear the music so we want to be respectful to the bands and the listeners,“ Kline said. ”If people want to talk they have to go to the kitchen or outside because it is about listening to the music."

Jakob's Ferry Stragglers, who play old-time blue grass, rockabilly and swing, have been at The Bunker five times and also play at Harmony Inn and other local venues. Other groups include The Bindley Hardware Company and Jeff Wiley solo and with The Coyotes.

The concerts have brought together a community of music-loving friends.

The Bunker has concerts from September to June. In the summer, the Klines and their friends go to concerts and music festivals.

"To date, we have hosted 49 shows. People come, they bring the food and they pay for the entertainment. Everyone is welcome. We get people of all ages. The information to contact us is on our Facebook page, The Bunker," Kline said. "It is so much work, but so much fun. I look around and see smiling happy people and its worth it."

Kline's son, Shawn, videos the concert live and it is also on their Facebook page.

When the concert is over and the band packs up, friends help with the clean-up and Kline provides food containers so the bands and people will take the left over food.

The Klines have attended home venue concerts in Pittsburgh and New York.

Kline graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973 and husband, John, in 1972. They have two children and three grandsons.