Greencastle Borough Council took action on several issues at its recent meeting.

Foley Lane

Council has agreed to name an unnamed alley between East Madison Street and North Ridge Avenue at the request of a resident.

"I would like this small alleyway to be named Foley Lane in honor of my husband's father, Harry Foley, who served on Borough Council as well as serving as Mayor of Greencastle for a period of time," Tammy Foley, of Madison Street, wrote to council. "Harry was a devoted citizen to the town of Greencastle, participating in the government aspect and as a valued member of his church."

Harry Foley passed away in April.

"I feel this would be a great honor to his memory and to his legacy in the town of Greencastle," she said.

The board voted to accept the street name.

Trucks on South Washington Street

Concerns over truck traffic on South Washington Street have led to some changes.

Borough council and Mayor Ben Thomas raised concerns with PennDOT and last week, announced results of discussions.

"PennDOT will be restricting trucks with trailers over 45 feet in length and as a result of the restriction, will be installing signs in order to dissuade trucks entering South Washington Street traveling north on Route 11," said Jason Brewley district traffic engineer. "We thank District 8 for their prompt attention and corrective action to help solve this ongoing safety and traffic control dilemma."

Seeking volunteers

Borough Manager Lorraine Hohl said residents are needed to volunteer to serve the borough.

A volunteer emergency services coordinator is needed, as well as a representative to the zoning hearing board and the sidewalk board of appeals.

To volunteer or for more information, readers may contact the borough at 717-597-7143 or office@greencastlepa.gov

Christmas parade

Council approved the date of the Greencastle Christmas Parade as Saturday, Nov. 23. The parade will begin at 9:21 a.m.

The parade will start on Ridge Avenue and proceed left onto Baltimore Street, around the square to the left and onto South Carlisle Street and disband at the American Legion.

Affected roadways will be closed no later than 8:30 a.m. from Allison Street at the end of Addison Avenue/Rowe Avenue/East Franklin Street and East Baltimore Street and South Ridge Avenue.

Parade participants should enter through Leitersburg Pike.