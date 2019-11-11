Court actions from the week of Nov. 4.

• Jacob B. Rhines, 23, admitted to staging his own kidnapping in an attempt to obtain money when he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court.

As part of a plea agreement reached at his preliminary hearing in August, Rhines pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of criminal coercion and a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Erie County Judge Marshall Piccinini accepted the plea.

Erie police charged that Rhines had another man duct tape him to a chair and then sent a picture to Rhines’ fiancee in an effort to obtain $150 from her. His fiancee told police she had been contacted by the suspect and officers at first arrested the other man, whom Rhines said had kidnapped him, but later charged Rhines and released the other man.

Rhines faces up to a maximum of six years in prison at his sentencing Jan. 13.

• Charles M. Miller, 29, received seven years of probation for child pornography charges.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender issued the sentence.

Agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Miller, of the 900 block of Chestnut Street, with possessing computer files that depicted child pornography in 2018, according to the criminal information.

• New York resident Howard A. Barco, 59, accused of committing a rash of thefts from businesses and college campuses in Erie County, has waived charges filed against him in five criminal cases to court.

Barco waived his preliminary hearings in the cases between Oct. 29 and Tuesday. The charges include a felony count of criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft and access device fraud.

Barco is accused of stealing items from businesses in Corry and Millcreek Township and from buildings on the campuses of Mercyhurst University and Penn State Behrend between February 2018 and May.

• Erie resident Darius H. Gambill Sr., 27, waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday on charges city police filed in a drug investigation that involved the search of a French Street residence on Oct. 1.

Gambill waived to court charges including five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver. Erie police filed the charges after accusing Gambill of possessing quantities of suspected heroin/fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, suspected hydrocodone and suspected ecstasy that they found while serving a search warrant on Gambill, his vehicle and a residence in the 3000 block of French Street.

Detectives said they also recovered a .38-caliber revolver that was reported stolen in a burglary in August 2015, according to information in Gambill’s criminal complaint.

• Erie resident Lamont C. Snider, 27, was held for court Wednesday on charges including felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in an Oct. 6 stabbing on the city’s east side.

Snider was held for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing. Erie police accuse him of stabbing a 30-year-old man numerous times in the arms, abdomen and back in the parking lot of a tavern in the 2800 block of Old French Road.

• Michael Lamaye, 33, accused of intentionally setting fire at an occupied east Erie apartment house in July, was held for court Friday on amended criminal charges following his preliminary hearing.

Lamaye is facing trial on felony counts of arson and aggravated arson, along with four first-degree felony counts of attempted homicide that were added to his criminal complaint. Lamaye remains in the Erie County Prison on $1 million bond.

Erie police charge that Lamaye used gasoline to start a fire around a window air conditioner unit of an apartment at 924 Hess Ave. on July 18.

• Erie resident Larell Bruce-Kirkpatrick, 19, accused by police of assaulting a woman during an altercation in October, waived a felony count of aggravated assault to court at his preliminary hearing on Friday.

A misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering and a summary count of disorderly conduct were withdrawn at the hearing.

Erie police accuse Bruce-Kirkpatrick of hitting the woman in the head with a hammer as the two argued in the 300 block of East 12th Street on Oct. 21. The woman was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital, according to police.