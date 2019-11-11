A Washington Township man was killed in the crash in a Crawford County soybean field in July 2017.





An airplane crash near Linesville that killed a Washington Township man in July 2017 was likely caused by his failure to maintain airspeed and the plane’s wing position relative to the wind, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.

Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to operate the airplane with an inoperative airspeed indicator, an NTSB investigator wrote in the final report on the crash that was released on Wednesday.

Harry A. Ross, 70, died when his Slip Stream experimental aircraft crashed in a soybean field off Airport Road in Conneaut Township, Crawford County, on the evening of July 2, 2017. The crash occurred about about a half mile from Merrys Pymatuning Airport, where Ross kept the airplane and where he flew out of that night.

Ross died from multiple blunt-force trauma and thermal injuries in the crash, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said.

According to the NTSB, witnesses reported that, shortly after takeoff and about 500 feet above ground level, the airplane began a right turn before it stalled and entered a spin, descending to the ground.

A witness told NTSB investigators that he heard Ross say before the flight that he "did not trust his aircraft" and that the airplane’s airspeed indicator was inoperable, according to information in the final report and in a preliminary report released a few weeks after the crash.

Ross purchased the airplane about 2½ years before the crash, but his logbook indicated he had flown it only once, for five hours, according to the final report.

The investigator also wrote in the report that Ross declined a witness’s offer to borrow an airspeed indicator before Ross took off in the airplane.

Given witness observations and a lack of mechanical anomalies found during an examination of the plane and its engine following the crash, it is likely the pilot allowed the plane’s airspeed to "decay" during a right turn after takeoff and exceeded the plane’s "critical angle of attack," resulting in an aerodynamic stall/spin at an altitude too low for recovery, according to the report.

The angle of attack is the angle at which the chord of an aircraft’s wing, or the straight line from the leading edge to the trailing edge, meets the relative wind, according to a Federal Aviation Administration safety sheet on angle of attack awareness. Lift and drag increases as the angle of attack increases, and exceeding the critical angle of attack results in a stall, which can lead to loss of control and an abrupt loss of altitude if the angle of attack is not reduced, according to information in the safety sheet.

