Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Bessemer

30 Elm St., Kevin Byers to Ida Cartwright, $85,200.

3 Walnut St., Nathan Parrott to Joyce Stauffer, $46,680.

Ellport

423 Gold Ave., Nathan Wicks to Gerald Ricci trustee, $110,000.

223 Jamison Ave., Adam Custozzo to Derek and Jessica Smith, $147,000.

Ellwood City

517-1/2 Park Ave., Thomas Cupac to Corrine Borselli, $11,761.

769 Pershing St., David Anson Braymer II to Brian Alfera, $82,400.

323 Pittsburgh Circle, Teresa Eury Ferrainolo to Emily Jean Disher and Seth Klar, $86,000.

811 Fifth St., John Allwine et al. to Thomas Joseph Ferree, $26,500.

500 Sixth St., Kenneth Craig Turner to KCT Properties LLC, $40,025.

516 Sixth St., Kenneth Craig Turner to KCT Properties LLC, $534,975.

518 Sixth St., Turner Funeral Home Inc. to KCT Properties LLC, $5,000.

1217 Crescent Ave., Robert Magnifico to James Cunningham, $20,000.

306 Jefferson Ave., Bianca Botti to Matthew Carothers, $75,375.

336 Linden Ave., Estate of Sarah Nelson to Randy and Tammy Barkey, $77,125.

211 Line Ave., Lenore Bazzichi to Myles Hopton, $14,831.

512 Ore St., Renee Sudano to Bank of America NA, $2,434.

826 Todd Ave., Betty Izzo to US Bank NA, $23,000.

419 Wayne Ave., Linda Carol Veri to James Hammond, $12,000.

New Beaver

424 Newport Road, Lana Boyer to Keith Thomas and Anna Landell Pinson, $210,000.

North Beaver Twp.

553 Smalls Ferry Road, Estate of Barbara Lou Yelkovich to Charles Starkey and Evelyn Martin, $45,000.

Tradewind Road, Ozzie LLC to Stewart Howell Jr. and Brittany Berry, $39,900.

Perry Twp.

2997 Portersville Road, Claire Jones to Phillip Illig Jr. and Kaylen Illig, $90,000.

Shenango Twp.

247 Booher Lane, Francis Swogger Jr. to Lisa Marie Krall, $170,000.

3514 Ellwood Road, Garrett Krummert to A & P Brotherly Love LLC, $170,000.

1117 Grigsby St., William Barber to William and Joyce Jennings, $67,500.

3793 Old Butler Road, Joshua McDanel to Joshua David Ottaviani, $137,500.

4308 Hollow Road, Ronald Adams to John Campbell, $103,500.

1702 Meadowcroft Drive, Michael Savakis to David and Beth Anne Kingston, $315,000.

3598 S. Maple Drive, James Miller to Christopher and Lori Weir, $219,000.

Taylor Twp.

1381 13th St., Matthew Bucceri to 1 Penny Mav LLC, $30,000.

Wayne Twp.

1714 Dutch Ridge Road, Estate of Donna Capalbo to Matthew Morabito, $100,000.

599 Squaw Run Road, William Bailey to Dylan Price, $129,900.

1227 Wampum Road, Barbara Bartolomeo to Mark Hamilton and Beth Surma, $47,500.

Mt. Hope Road, Joseph Servick to Ryan and Alicia Alexander, $21,000.