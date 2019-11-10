After losing a sheriff’s race for a second straight time, Democrat Wayne Kress said he has supporters suggesting he run for county commissioner or state representative, but he is in no hurry to make any plans.

Wayne Kress’ second shot at becoming Beaver County sheriff came up short again on Tuesday, but he was taking the loss in stride by the end of the week.

“I’m taking it easy right now,” the 49-year-old Center Township Democrat said on Friday, “enjoying retirement, my family and friends.”

Republican Sheriff Tony Guy defeated Kress 20,987 votes to 17,997 on Tuesday, a rematch of their 2015 race in which Guy won 20,329 to 16,681. Both are retired state troopers.

Kress said he has no regrets about his campaign, saying he stressed to voters that he was “not a party person” and would always put the county above politics.

“Sadly, a lot of people just want to vote party instead of the candidate,” he said.

He has not thought about a potential third run for sheriff, Kress said, but he already has supporters suggesting he run for county commissioner in four years or the state House, which will have seats on the ballot in 2020.

Kress lives in the district represented by state Rep. Josh Kail, R-15, Beaver, who is in his first term.

Shifting his focus from the sheriff’s race to a House race by January or February, though, is likely not in the cards, Kress said. “I’d never say never, but (a House run) is probably not for me,” he said.

“Right now, I don’t really know what my next move is,” Kress said. “I have some options out there.”

Those options include “re-evaluating” his Democratic registration based on his “beliefs and values,” and possibly moving to Tennessee, which he “fell in love with” after visiting a friend there.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “I can do whatever I want to do.”

Regardless, Kress said he will continue volunteering with the Beaver County Humane Society and groups helping the homeless. “Stuff like that won’t change, that’s for sure,” he said.

As far as those who campaigned with him, Kress said, “I have the best family (and) supporters … They’re second to none. It’s never a ‘me’ thing, it’s always been a ‘we’ thing, for the county. I thank them.”