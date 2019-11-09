In recognition of Veterans Day, several area programs are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the military.

Waynesboro

The Combined Veterans Council of Waynesboro is conducting a re-dedication of Memorial Bridge at the west end of the borough on Monday at 10 a.m.

Pastor John Weber will provide an invocation with Sean O'Day and Richard "Dick" Hovis scheduled to speak about the bridge and its plaques, according to Kathy Shaffer of the Combined Veterans Council.

The commanders of the Waynesboro American Legion and Waynesboro VFW will then do a wreath ceremony, consisting of placing a wreath in the water and letting it flow down the Antietam Creek. During the ceremony, John Fitz will be playing TAPS.

A closing prayer by Weber will conclude the ceremony.

Improvements of Memorial Bridge on Route 16 were completed last year, with history of the bridge dating back to 1926. Nearly a century ago, it was agreed upon that the bridge should be a token of respect to local soldiers who left to fight in World War I and did not return.

Memorial Bridge was opened to traffic on Dec. 18, 1926 with a dedication held on May 30, 1927.

Shaffer said the Combined Veterans Council is working with the Borough of Waynesboro to upgrade the lights on Memorial Bridge.

Also on Monday in Waynesboro, Green Hill Cemetery will be holding a Veteran Memorial dedication ceremony at 2 p.m.

The service will be held at the Veteran Memorial off of South Potomac Street, rain or shine.

The memorial honors veterans who are buried at Green Hill Cemetery. All veterans who have been engraved on the memorial in the past year will be recognized.

Greencastle

In Greencastle, a Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial outside Greencastle Borough Hall on North Washington Street.

The speaker will be Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. A joint color guard from Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319 and Frank L. Carbaugh American Legion Post 373 also will participate.

Lunch will be served at the VFW after the ceremony.

Shady Grove

A formal flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Shady Grove Community Center, 2100 Buchanan Trail East.

The ceremony is designed to honor veterans and the country through the proper procedure to retire a worn United States flag.

Those attending can bring lawn chairs. The ceremony will be held rain or shine.

Mont Alto

Retired Brig. Gen. Wilbur Wolf III will serve as keynote speaker during the Penn State Mont Alto Veterans Day Celebration at noon on Nov. 11. Wolf served in uniform for more than 32 years, including 10 years active duty in the U.S. Army and 22 years in the National Guard.

The event will be held on the campus at the Veterans Memorial on the front side of Conklin Hall. It is handicap accessible, and the public is welcome to attend free of charge. The outdoor ceremony will be held rain or shine.

The program will include performances by the Penn State Mont Alto Chorale as well as the Big Spring High School Cantabile. Also speaking will be Penn State Mont Alto Chancellor Francis K. Achampong and Student Veterans of America (SVA) member Tanner B. Wetzel, U.S. Army veteran.

The celebration is sponsored by the SVA, an engaged and active club at the Mont Alto campus. Members of the SVA raised money to construct the Penn State Mont Alto Veterans Memorial that was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2012.

