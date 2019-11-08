Agency dedicating $400,000 annually as part of new strategy to address poverty.

The United Way of Erie County will establish a new, $400,000 annual fund to assist the community in emergency and disaster situations and to connect people to services that meet their basic needs.

It will also continue to shift its strategy of directly funding service programs operated by various charities to a new strategy that focuses on leveraging funding, strengthens existing systems and fills gaps in service.

The changes will take effect July 1 and will coincide with the continued elimination of existing grant programs. Nine programs run by non-profit organizations stand to lose grant funding that currently totals $649,500. Impacted non-profits are operating on two-year extensions granted by the United Way in 2018.

The approach is more “prescriptive” and aligns with the United Way’s transition to what’s known as a “collective impact” strategy. The United Way in recent years has adopted a mission of “crushing poverty” by addressing its root causes rather than simply meeting the immediate needs of someone struggling with poverty.

“We say ‘Band-Aids fall off,’” said Joelyn Bush, director of marketing and communications.

United Way President Bill Jackson said the change is part of what he calls “United Way 3.0,” noting that for the first 100 years the agency functioned as a community chest, raising money and distributing it among a small group of charities.

The second iteration of the United Way, he said, was acknowledging that it needed to target poverty specifically.

“A few years ago our board said that despite all that good work, we're not really changing the community, it's not getting any better,” he said. “We help this person and someone comes in right behind him. So how can we get more to the root issues?”

Still, three years after recognizing it needed to change, the United Way was still “spreading money around like peanut butter,” Jackson said, quoting a board member.

That’s when United Way adopted its community schools strategy, which addresses the education and mental and physical health of a community — not just students, but their parents and neighbors — at the school setting. Health and social services, for example, are brought to the school so that they are more accessible to those in need.

Corporate sponsors fund the community schools and lead partners coordinate services. Both work in conjunction with the United Way. There are 10 community schools, eight of which are in the Erie school district.

The changes that will be publicly announced Friday are part of the United Way’s shift toward solving social issues, not “managing them.”

Of the $400,000 allocated annually for the new grant program, $100,000 will be dedicated to an Emergency Needs Impact Fund; $114,000 will go toward United Way’s 2-1-1 — a helpline that connects people in need with service agencies; and $186,000 will go toward a Strategic Capacity-Building Grants program.

In the latter, the United Way will form committees of “subject-matter experts” to determine how its funding can be leveraged, how it can strengthen systems, how it can address gaps, and how it can generate new sources of revenue for the community.

“This is very different from how United Way has traditionally implemented a grant process where we would set a broad priority ... and community organizations would come to us generally in isolation and say, ‘Here's what we would do with these funds,’” said Mike Jaruszewicz, vice president of community impact. “This really flips that around where United Way will now be much more prescriptive. Before any request-for-proposal goes out, we will have convened ad hoc committees of community experts, university-level researchers, county government, city government to really dig into what needs there are at a systems level.”

Such funds could be used, for example, to hire a grant writer to apply for inter-agency grants that address emergency needs, or to start a homeless youth shelter.

Jaruszewicz said a homeless youth shelter for unaccompanied youth — those outside of the custody of their parents because of abuse or other reasons — has been discussed in Erie for several years. Such a shelter is an example of a “gap” in services locally.

“We've had a number of conversations over the years with other communities of how they’ve been able to respond to this need and they’ve established homeless youth shelters for unaccompanied youth, or drop-in centers, and then applied for federal funding to sustain those,” he said. “And the nuance of all of this is that you have to have that drop-in center up and running before you can qualify or apply for those federal funds. And that's really been a hiccup here.”

As for its $100,000 allocation to an Emergency Needs Impact Fund, Jaruszewicz noted that the United Way will likely play a roll in disaster and emergency responses in later phases.

“Oftentimes communities rally and generate a lot of revenue and support,” he said. “But the fact is, a year down the road or two years down the road that dwindles off. In many cases, trauma and other things linger. And so that's a real opportunity.”

United Way began eliminating some grant programs on June 30, 2018. Twenty-eight nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels, the Bethesda Trinity Center and the Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania, that received funding through the agency’s education, income and health impact categories lost funding at that time.

Nine basic-needs programs that address food, clothing and shelter assistance in crisis situations were given extensions to help them plan for change. Those extensions that will expire June 30, 2020.

Jackson said the United Way has told the affected agencies four times over the last year that significant changes, including the possibility that grants could end completely, were on the horizon. United Way officials were meeting with agencies this week to notify them about the decision to end the grant programs.

United Way officials insist that cutting funding to those agencies’ programs is not an indictment of the agencies themselves. In fact, those agencies and others not traditionally funded by the United Way could qualify for funding under its new approach.

Programs losing funding are as follows:

• American Red Cross, Greater Erie County Chapter, $152,900, for disaster services, which includes armed forces emergency services.

• Community Shelter Services, $173,500, for emergency residence.

• Crime Victim Center of Erie County, $53,600, for rape crisis intervention.

• Safe Journey, $52,100, for shelter services and counseling.

• SafeNet, $42,700, for Hospitality House.

• St. Martin Center, $108,100, for financial assistance.

• The Salvation Army/Erie Temple Corps, $56,900, for emergency human services.

• The Salvation Army/Erie Service Unit, $9,700, for direct assistance.

Jaruszewicz noted that funding for social service agencies, including federal grants, has changed dramatically.

“It will impact agencies," he said of the cuts, ”but we don't think significantly. We looked at our percent versus agency revenue. In most cases, it (United Way funding to impacted agencies) is not that high.

“But the reality is it's a changing landscape across the board,” he continued. “We've had to pivot. Significant other organizations are doing that constantly with or without United Way funding. From our perspective, though, this is the best use of United Way dollars.”

