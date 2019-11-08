The Chewton Bridge in Wayne Township will be closed this weekend so traffic can be shifted to the new replacement bridge.

WAYNE TWP. -- The Chewton Bridge on Wampum Road will be closed this weekend.

PennDOT contractors have announced the bridge along Route 288 over old railroad tracks in Wayne Township will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The closure is needed to allow workers to complete the road tie-in to the new replacement bridge, which will then be open for traffic.

PennDOT officials said there could be some restrictions in spring 2020, where crews return to complete work including the demolition of the old bridge.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured around the bridge. Those traveling south will be sent to Route 18 and those driving north moved to Route 65 and then directed back to the bridge area.

The $8.22 million project includes paving, drainage upgrades, guard rail installation and other construction. Brayman Construction Corp. of Saxonburg, Butler County, was the primary contractor.

This will be the second bridge replacement project to near completion in the area. The new Koppel Bridge opened late last month after the route was closed nearly three months.