There weren't many surprises in Tuesday's Municipal Election, according to the unofficial results, which show Republicans David Keller and John Flannery leading the Franklin County Commissioner race, followed by Democrat Bob Ziobrowski.

Write-in candidate Republican Bob Thomas didn't have enough votes to get him back on the board.

About 28 percent of registered voters across Franklin County took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots, with individual precinct turnout ranging from about 13 percent to 43 percent.

A slow start

Poll workers at Grace United Church of Christ in the Borough of Greencastle observed a similar response as Rouzerville. with more than 100 voters turning out to cast ballots shortly after the polls opened at 7 a.m.

"We are moving right along," said John Rishel, election judge in the borough's first ward. "We had people here when we opened the doors; were not doing too bad here."

Tech talk

A topic of conversation at polls Tuesday was the new voting system.

Earlier this year, Franklin County Commissioners approved a $764,364 purchase of new voting machines following a mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf, which requires all voting machines across the state to be replaced before the 2020 election with models that leave a paper trail.

The move came after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security claimed hackers attempted to access state voter databases.

Although Franklin County has been using paper ballots, officials were required by the new legislation to upgrade machines or risk having their machines de-certified.

"They have been working just fine," Bradley said of the new technology. "Voters have been able to use them well and they do a good job of making sure the ballots are properly filled out."

A useful feature of the new machines, Bradley said, is the ability for the machine to read the write-in candidates names. "The machines scans the box in and takes a picture of it to be tallied later," he explained. "It saves us a lot of time here at the end of the day."

Hot buttons

Across Franklin County, the most heated race was for county commissioner.

The field included four candidates on the ballot, as well as a write-in campaign by Commissioner Bob Thomas. Incumbents Bob Ziobrowski, a Democrat, and David S. Keller, a Republican, competed with newcomers Sheri Morgan, a Democrat, and John Flannery, a Republican.

Also on the ballot was a question that ended up in litigation.

A proposed Constitutional Amendment pertaining to crime victims rights — known as Marsy's Law — was on the ballot, however votes will not be immediately tallied or certified on that referendum.

A judge issued a preliminary injunction last week after the state League of Women Voters sued over the proposal.

The injunction will remain in place until any appeals are over, she ruled.

Local races

Many of the candidates on ballots across the county ran unopposed.

Countywide, the only face-off on the ballot other than the commissioner's race was for register and recorder, with Linda Miller, a Republican who now holds the office, challenged by Democrat Damien Buhrman.

Otherwise, Mary Beth Shank won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in May for judge in the 39th Judicial District of the Court of Common Pleas, which covers Franklin and Fulton counties; Republican Todd Rock ran unopposed for clerk of courts; Republican Harold Wissinger sought re-election as controller; Jeff Conner sought re-election for coroner; Republican Matt Fogal was up for re-election as district attorney; and Republican Timothy S. Sponseller for prothonotary.

Dane Anthony earned both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff in the primary election, leaving him unopposed on the ballot.

Here in Greencastle-Antrim, unofficial results have the unopposed candidates for school board: Shannon Blanchard, H. Carter Davidson, Tracy Baer, Michael Still, Shannon Yates and Lindsey Mowen.

On Borough Council, Jeremy Layman, Joel Amsley, H. Duane Kinzer and Wade Burkholder were successful.

In Antrim Township, Richard Baer handily beat Democratic challenger Connie Slye.

Also on the ballot was the a race for Pennsylvania Superior Court, with four candidates seeking two seats: Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery and Republicans Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck.

For complete local election results, visit www.echo-pilot.com.