Erie’s Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, but events honoring veterans start on Thursday.

There is no shortage of opportunities to honor veterans in Erie starting Thursday. Here are some highlights:

Erie County ceremony: A ceremony honoring veterans will take place Thursday, at 2 p.m., in Courtroom H at the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St. The ceremony will recognize the men and women of Erie County – including county employees – who served in the armed forces. For more information, call Karlee Folmar-Howard of the Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs, at 451-7675 or send email to kfolmar@eriecountypa.gov.

Mercyhurst University students’ event: Friday, 1 to 3 p.m. A student activities fair will feature a display of military vehicles at the Carolynn Herrmann Student Union. There will be a number of recreational activities, including a rock wall, face painting and card decorating for veterans. Free.

James W. Parker Middle School ceremony: Friday, 9 a.m. An annual assembly brings together more than 100 veterans each year. All are invited to breakfast and a celebration that includes the posting of colors, student performances and a series of student speakers. For more information, call Marissa Orbanek, 273-1033, Ext. 5901, or send email to marissaorbanek@generalmclane.org

Erie parade: The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Stadium, at the corner of State and East 26th streets, marching south on State Street toward the VA. The American Legion Auxiliary will host a reception in the center’s main lobby.

The memorial ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, 230, E. 38th St. (across the street from the center). The event is free and open to the public.

To sign up for a place to march in the parade, call Ken Sawdy at 866-9565.

Patriotic concert: Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St. The Concert Band of Northwestern Pennsylvania will present its 2019 Patriotic Concert, featuring the McDowell Junior Air Force ROTC presenting the colors. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit https://events.erielibrary.org or call 451-6927.

2019 Veterans Appreciation Day: Monday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive. Breakfast at the Sunset Café until 9:30 a.m. is free for veterans. A ceremony will take place at TREC from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, a tour of the building and history of Presque Isle will be offered by a park educator until noon. Veterans may take advantage of a 20 percent discount at the Presque Isle Gallery and Gift shop at TREC. For more information call 833-7424.

Edinboro salutes veterans: Monday, 10:55 a.m., Reeder Hall, 219 Meadville St., Edinboro University. Members of the Fighting Scots Battalion ROTC program and the Veterans Success Center will mark Veterans Day with a military salute on the front lawn of Reeder Hall at Edinboro University.

Elk Valley Elementary event: Monday, 9:30 a.m. Elk Valley Elementary School, 2556 Maple Ave, Lake City. Veterans Day Assembly starts with registration and refreshments at 8:30 a.m. The assembly runs until 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Reba Robie at 814-774-5602, Ext. 6204.

Pets for Vets: Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Bourbon Barrel, 1213 State St. Students in Alex Regina’s Social Media Marketing class at Mercyhurst University are partnering with the ANNA Shelter to raise money for the shelter's "Pets for Vets" program, which sponsors adoptions that enable local veterans to obtain loving companions free of charge. “Wags for Warriors” will include entertainment, refreshments, raffles and more. Tickets are $5 and include refreshments. VIP tickets are $15 and include refreshments, T-shirt and raffle tickets. The students have created a Facebook page with details of the event, as well as a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of the event. Any excess will be donated to the shelter.